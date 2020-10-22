FAQ: Stu & Swoop's Cops and Goblins on October 26

SOUTH BEND, IN - For the third year in a row, the South Bend Cubs will partner with the South Bend Police Department for Stu and Swoop's Cops and Goblins trick or treating event on Monday, October 26 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M at Four Winds Field.

New policies and procedures have been put in place in order to make this a safe event for all and to comply with the new public health guidelines as set by the Saint Joseph County Health Department.

HEALTH: If you are not feeling well, have any of the symptoms associated with Covid-19 or been around anyone with Covid-19 or symptoms please refrain from attending the event.

TICKETS REQUIRED: To help maintain social distancing procedures, this event has been limited to 3,000 guests and a ticket for each person entering the gates is required. Tickets will not be made available on the day of the event. Only those with a ticket will be allowed to enter.

PARKING: Guests will be allowed to park in any paved lot around the stadium for free with the exception of the Ivy at Berlin resident parking lots.

STADIUM ENTRANCE: Families with tickets for each member will be allowed to enter the stadium through the centerfield gate, located at the corner of Western Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard, between the buildings of The Ivy at Berlin Place. Those waiting in line will be asked to maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance between them and other families. South Bend Police Department Volunteers and Police Officers will be present to enforce social distancing measures.

MASKS: As part of the State of Indiana's Phase 5 guidelines and policies of the Saint Joseph County Health Department, all attendees must wear a facial covering when entering the stadium and must keep it on until they have exited. Halloween masks do not count as approved facial coverings. Those without a mask will not be allowed entry and forfeit their tickets.

TRICK OR TREATING: The trick or treating line will split in two once inside the stadium. Guests will only be allowed through one line. Distribution tables will be placed throughout the stadium, maintaining at least six feet apart from the nearest table. Candy will be distributed by vendors and placed in the bags or buckets of the trick or treaters. Gloves and masks will be worn at all times by vendors. Guests will exit the stadium through Gates A or B, which are the gates on the home plate side of Four Winds Field. In order to keep the flow of traffic moving in one direction, guests will not be allowed to backtrack through the line.

HAND SANITIZER STATIONS: There will be multiple hand sanitizer stations available throughout the stadium including by the entry gates, outside the restrooms, and by the exit gates.

RESTROOMS: Open restrooms will be near the end of the line by Gates A & B. To maintain the flow

SOCIAL DISTANCING: Please remember to practice safe social distancing while at the event especially around individuals that you do not know.

RESPECTFUL: Please be respectful to all guests in attendance as this is to be a fun and relaxing family event. Everyone has their own feelings regarding the virus and the South Bend Cubs along with the South Bend Police Department, want to make sure it is an enjoyable evening for all in attendance. Please be respectful of your fellow guests and staff that will be working the event.

TEAM STORE: Cubs Den Team Store will be open to the public with extended shopping hours. Access to the Cubs Den Team Store will be available through the William Street entrance only.

This is a rain or shine event.

