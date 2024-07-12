LumberKings Split Doubleheader

July 12, 2024 - Prospect League (Prospect)

Clinton LumberKings News Release









Clinton LumberKing's Ean DiPasquale in action

Clinton LumberKing's Ean DiPasquale in action

CLINTON, Iowa - The Clinton LumberKings faced off against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp in a doubleheader Thursday night at NelsonCorp Field, with each team taking home a win.

In the first game, the LumberKings secured a 4-1 victory, driven by strong pitching and timely hitting. Jack Surdey delivered a stellar performance on the mound, pitching 7.2 innings and allowing just one unearned run on five hits while striking out seven. Sam Lavin closed the game, earning his fifth save of the season by striking out two batters in 1.1 innings.

Rayth Petersen led the offensive charge for Clinton, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases. Jalen Martinez added to the effort by scoring twice. James Hackett and Tyler Welch each hit doubles, contributing crucial RBIs. The LumberKings struck first in the third inning when Petersen scored on a wild pitch, and they extended their lead with runs in the fourth and sixth innings.

Despite a solid effort from Pistol Shrimp pitcher Taylor Waldron, who threw 2.1 scoreless innings, the Illinois Valley batters struggled against Clinton's pitching. Ryan Niedzwiedz stood out with a 2-for-4 performance, including a double. Will Ashley drove in the only run for the Pistol Shrimp, reaching on an error in the sixth inning.

In the second game, the Pistol Shrimp bounced back with a 9-3 victory, overturning an early lead by the LumberKings. Clinton initially took the lead in the third inning when Max Holy hit a two-RBI double, followed by Clay Jacobs' RBI double, giving the LumberKings a 3-0 advantage. Ean DiPasquale was strong on the mound for Clinton, pitching five scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

However, the Pistol Shrimp turned the game around in the later innings. They scored a run in the sixth and tied the game in the seventh with two unearned runs leading to extra innings. The eighth inning saw a massive six-run outburst from Illinois Valley. Ryan Niedzwiedz was the offensive standout, going 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. Chris Esquivel and Makana Olaso each added an RBI, with Esquivel also stealing a base. Daniel Castro secured the win for the Pistol Shrimp, pitching a perfect inning with two strikeouts.

The LumberKings return to action tomorrow for the first of a two-game set against the Alton River Dragons. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Fans can tune into the game on 100.3 WCCI-FM or on PLTV.





