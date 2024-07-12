LumberKings Represented in 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game

CLINTON, Iowa - The Clinton LumberKings are thrilled to announce that former players Ian Kinsler (2004), Derek Holland (2007), Gary Matthews Jr. (1995), and Mitch Moreland (2008) will be participating as coaches in the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game. These esteemed alumni will share their knowledge and experience with the next generation of baseball talent.

Ian Kinsler:

Kinsler, who played for the LumberKings in 2004, left a significant mark with his impressive stats. During his time with Clinton, he played 60 games, boasting a .402 batting average, a .465 on-base percentage, and a .692 slugging percentage. Kinsler racked up 52 runs, 90 hits, 30 doubles, 11 home runs, and 52 RBIs, showcasing his all-around capabilities on the field. In his MLB career, Kinsler accumulated a WAR of 54.1, with 1,999 hits, 257 home runs, a .269 batting average, and 243 stolen bases.

Derek Holland:

Holland's tenure with the LumberKings in 2008 was equally impressive. Over 17 games, Holland maintained a stellar ERA of 2.40 and a WHIP of 1.132. He pitched 93.2 innings, allowing only 77 hits and striking out 91 batters. His performance was a testament to his dominance on the mound, with a strikeout rate of 8.7 per nine innings and a mere 0.2 home runs allowed per nine innings. In his MLB career, Holland recorded a WAR of 8.7, with 82 wins, 83 losses, a 4.62 ERA, and 1,241 strikeouts over 1,466 innings.

Gary Matthews Jr.:

Matthews played for the LumberKings in 1995, participating in 128 games. He accumulated 100 hits, 18 doubles, 4 triples, and 2 home runs. Matthews also drove in 40 RBIs and stole 28 bases, highlighting his speed and versatility. With a .238 batting average and a .349 on-base percentage, Matthews demonstrated his ability to get on base and make things happen for his team. During his MLB career, Matthews had a WAR of 14.2, with 1,056 hits, 108 home runs, a .257 batting average, and 95 stolen bases.

Mitch Moreland:

Moreland's stint with the LumberKings in 2008 saw him playing 122 games, during which he achieved a .324 batting average and a .400 on-base percentage. Moreland collected 151 hits, 37 doubles, 4 triples, and 18 home runs, driving in 99 RBIs. His power and consistency at the plate were crucial to the team's success that season. In his MLB career, Moreland achieved a WAR of 10.9, with 1,020 hits, 186 home runs, a .251 batting average, and an OPS of .764.

The Clinton LumberKings are proud to see these former players return in a coaching capacity for the Futures Game, where they will undoubtedly inspire and mentor the stars of tomorrow. Their participation not only highlights their individual achievements but also underscores the strong legacy and continued influence of the LumberKings organization in the world of baseball. The Futures Game will be broadcast live at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 13 on MLB Network, MLB.TV, MLB.com and on the MLB App.

