LumberKings' Rally Comes Up Short in Alton

June 2, 2024 - Prospect League (Prospect)

Clinton LumberKings News Release







ALTON, Ill. - The Clinton LumberKings (3-1) fall 4-3 against the Alton River Dragons (5-1) at Llylod Hopkins Field on Sunday afternoon.

Clinton's top-of-the-order provided all the runs for the LumberKings and Will Stark, Rayth Petersen and Chase Womack all recorded an RBI in the game.

Clinton scored first in the top of the third inning on an RBI single by Petersen followed by Womacks RBI single to take a 2-0 lead.

Alton responded in the bottom of the inning on a wild pitch, where Joe Connolly would score to cut Clinton's lead in half, 2-1. Alton took the lead in the bottom of the fifth on a balk with the bases loaded to tie the game. Erik Brocemier's 2 RBI infield single gave Alton the lead 4-2.

Clinton attempted a comeback in the top of the seventh with an RBI single by Stark to put the LumberKings with in one run, 4-3. With Petersen at the plate and Stark representing the tying run, Stark attempted a steal to second base as Petersen struck out. The throw from behind the plate to second base was not in time to get Stark at second but the umpires had ruled an obstruction call on Petersen as he was deemed to interfere with the throw to second base, eliminating the tying run in Stark and ending the inning on a double-play.

Clinton's starter, Drew Duckhorn, threw two and two-thirds innings in his season debut, allowing four hits, one earned run, one walk and striking out two batters.

Hayden Vickroy took the loss in relief. He threw two innings allowing two hits, three earned runs, two walks and striking out two batters.

Alton's starter, Gabe Smith received a no-decision in his three innings of work, allowing three hits, two earned runs, two walks and four strikeouts. Tanner Paschke, earned his second win of the season in relief for his three innings of work allowing two hits, no runs or walks and striking out five LumberKings. Harrison Dubois recorded his third save of the season in two innings of work allowing no hits, runs, or walks and recording one strikeout.

The LumberKings have Monday off and return to action on Tuesday as they take on the Burlington Bees at NelsonCorp Field. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. Catch all the action on PLTV or 100.3 WCCI-FM.

