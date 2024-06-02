Jimmy Burke Earns Win in his Return to Clinton, Strikes Out Six Batters

CLINTON, Iowa - The Clinton LumberKings (3-0) tie a franchise record for the best start to a season in franchise history with a 5-2 victory over the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp (3-2) on Saturday night at NelsonCorp Field. Only the 2004, 2009 and 2021 Clinton baseball organizations have started a season 3-0 before tonight's victory.

Jimmy Burke returned for his third season with the Clinton LumberKings and earned the win in his 2024 debut. With a quality start from Burke and some support from the LumberKings offense, Clinton remains the only undefeated team in the Prospect League.

The Pistol Shrimp struck first in the top of the sixth inning on an RBI single by Tyler Dorsch.

Clinton responded in the bottom of the inning with three runs on an RBI ground out by JD Swarbrick and a 2 RBI single by Chase Womack to take a 3-1 lead. Brayden Buchanan added insurance with a 2 RBI double in the bottom of the eighth increasing the LumberKings lead 5-1.

The Pistol Shrimp scored in the top of the ninth in a feeble comeback attempt with Lucas Smith's RBI single.

Illinois Valley's starter, Grant Holderfield, took the loss through six innings of work. He allowed four hits, three earned runs, one walk and struck out six Clinton batters. Jackson Peeler finished the game for Holderfield in the final two innings allowing two hits, two earned runs, two walks and punching out two batters.

Jimmy Burke, Clinton's starter, earned a quality start through six innings of work allowing four hits, one earned run, two walks and six strikeouts. Jake Weissenberger came out of the bullpen in the seventh and allowed three hits, one earned run and recorded one strikeout in two and two-thirds innings of work. Sam Lavin entered the game to record the final out of the game and earned his second save of the season.

The LumberKings travel to Alton, MO in a single-game series against the River Dragons. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. Catch all the action on PLTV or 100.3 WCCI-FM.

