LumberKings Curbside Pick-Up Special Offer

May 18, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





(Clinton, IA) - The LumberKings will be serving ballpark food on Thursday, May 21st from 12 pm to 6 pm. In honor of National EMS Week, all first responders will be able to take advantage of a 25% discount on their entire order. First responders must indicate their department upon placing their order and present their badge during pick up.

The LumberKings have also added a Polish Sausage Basket, with a limited quantity available. The buy one, get one offer for hot dogs has been extended through this week, along with the free bobblehead offer on orders of $25 or more and can choose from the following:

James Paxton

Edwin Diaz

Kyle Seager

Ketel Marte

Taijuan Walker

Denny McLain

Solomon Torres

Tyler O'Neill

Fans can view the menu at lumberkings.com and can order over the phone by calling the LumberKings' office at (563) 242-0727 ext #1, payment must be made over the phone. Orders can also be emailed to [email protected] and the Lumberkings' office will call to confirm the order. Payment must be made over the phone and by 5:30 pm on Thursday.

Orders can be picked up curbside at NelsonCorp Field by pulling up to the gate next to the kid's playground area on 6th Avenue North. Orders will be delivered to your car door.

