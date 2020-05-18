South Bend Cubs Launch Meals for Medical MVPs

May 18, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs have teamed up with Beacon Health System and Saint Joseph Health System to launch a new program that will feed front line healthcare workers and their families. Meals for Medical MVPs kicks off this week. Fans interested in thanking these essential workers and their families can purchase a $60 feast of ballpark favorites by calling (574) 235-9988 or visiting SouthBendCubs.com. The meal includes hot dogs, hamburgers, potato salad, chips, cookies and lemonade and serves 4-5 people. As a personal way to say 'thank you', each donation will also include the name of the individual, family, or business providing the meal. Packages will be donated and distributed to healthcare workers at Memorial Hospital in South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka.

"Great teammates support each other in both good times and hard times. Meals for Medical MVPs is another way we as a community can thank front line healthcare workers for always having our backs," stated South Bend Cubs President, Joe Hart. "My family and I are donating the first five meals. And, I want to challenge our community and business leaders to join me in showing our gratitude for these folks and their families."

This program expands upon earlier efforts made by the South Bend Cubs, when the organization donated over 2,000 meals to both hospitals as healthcare workers and medical staff were hit with the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in the Michiana region.

"The South Bend Cubs are one of the many community partners who demonstrates tremendous support to our medical team," stated Chad Towner, Chief Executive Officer of Saint Joseph Health System.

Susan King, President of Beacon Health Foundation added, "From all of us at Beacon Health System, thank you to Joe Hart, the South Bend Cubs and our entire community. Over the last two months, our community has pulled together to help one another. The generosity and support from business and the broader community to all healthcare workers has been amazing and has helped sustain us during these challenging times."

Both Beacon Health System and Saint Joseph Health System will manage the distribution of food donations and the South Bend Cubs will help coordinate meal delivery. All meal donations placed after 3:00 p.m. on Thursdays will be rolled over to the following week.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 18, 2020

South Bend Cubs Launch Meals for Medical MVPs - South Bend Cubs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.