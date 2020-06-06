LumberKings Concert June 13th

(Clinton, IA) - In the second of a series of concerts held here at NelsonCorp Field, the LumberKings announced today that The Narcissists will be playing on Saturday night, June 13th.

Just like the previous concert on May 30th - the following social distancing rules will be in effect:

- Each guest must have a mask to be worn at all times, with the exception of while eating or drinking.

- Tables & seating spaces, along with indicators will be set up to maintain a 6 foot distance between guests.

- Guests are not to gather in groups of more than 10.

- Sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the entire area.

As part of the festivities - the Clinton Herald will be giving out face masks to the first 50 people through the gate.

The entry gate located on 6th Avenue North closest to the Picnic Garden will be open at 5 pm for a Happy Hour special - $3 for all beer and mixed drinks. The Narcissists will be taking the stage at 7 pm.

The stage will be set-up on the playing surface in left field with available seating stretching from the Beer Garden windows all the way to the Picnic Pavilion. Fans are also encouraged to bring along a lawn chair and/or blanket to use on the grass-bermed area.

Admission is $5 for all ages. Due to COVID restrictions - there will only be 400 tickets sold for this event. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling the LumberKings office at 563-242-0727.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase and tobacco use of any kind is prohibited.

