NEW: Add a Fish Bowl Cocktail to Your Curbside Pick-Up
June 6, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release
Bring your favorite ballpark food home with Captains Curbside Pick-Up, Presented by Sysco! New this week, you can add a Fish Bowl cocktail to your order. Each Fish Bowl contains New Amsterdam Vodka, RumHaven Rum, Blue Curacao, Sprite, Pineapple Juice and Citrus. You'll get everything you need to make two (2) 16 oz drinks.
Orders may be made online and should be made by noon on Tuesday before the Wednesday pick up date. Limited quantities available!
A Captains staff member will call to confirm your order and anticipated pick-up time. To pick up your order, arrive at the Administrative Office entrance between the hours of 2-6:30 pm on Wednesday. The Captains staff will deliver your order to your car in the parking lot. Please call 440-975-8085 when you pull up for pick-up.
