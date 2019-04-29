Luke Pell to Appear at Appalachian Power Park August 31

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The West Virginia Power, in conjunction with WCHS/WVAH-TV, is very excited to announce that Bachelorette star, Luke Pell, will be making a special celebrity appearance at Appalachian Power Park on Saturday, August 31, during the team's final regular season homestand. Pell will be holding a special pregame Meet and Greet before the game for fans to meet and take pictures with him at the ballpark.

Ticket packages for this special celebrity appearance are on sale now for $30.00 online only at wvpower.com. The package includes access to the pregame Meet and Greet, which includes a question and answer session and a photo opportunity with Pell, a glass of wine for those of legal drinking age, a rose and a box seat to that evening's Power game against the Greensboro Grasshoppers at 6:05 p.m.

Pell appeared on the 12th season of the hit ABC television show, The Bachelorette, as well as The Bachelor Winter Games. Besides his reality TV days, the Burnet, Texas, native spent five years of service in the army, elevating to the rank of captain before he left the armed forces. After the military, Pell found his true calling in music, as he took his talents to Nashville and started performing country music in shows all across the country, including 90 live performances in 2017 alone.

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point graduate found his love of playing and writing music during his time in the military, even stationing himself at Fort Campbell in Kentucky post-graduation due to its proximity to the Music City. Between his time serving our nation and the launch of his music career, Pell worked as an engineer for an oil company.

The pregame Meet and Greet will begin when gates open at 4:30 p.m., and will conclude at 5:30 p.m. Pell will also throw out a ceremonial first pitch, participate in an in-game promotion and sign autographs on the concourse.

For tickets and more information on Luke Pell's guest appearance, contact Hannah Frenchick at 304-344-2287 or hfrenchick@wvpower.com.

