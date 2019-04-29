Chandler Named SAL Pitcher of the Week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The West Virginia Power, in conjunction with the South Atlantic League, is excited to announce that RHP Clay Chandler has been named SAL Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 22-28. Chandler is the first West Virginia hurler to claim Pitcher of the Week honors since Mike Wallace garnered the award from August 28-September 4, 2017.

Chandler dominated during his two starts over this past week, posting a 2-0 record while scattering eight hits and not allowing a run or issuing a walk over 12 innings of work. The Paducah, Kentucky, native fanned 15 batters as well, whittling his ERA down to a South Atlantic League-best 0.31 on the season.

The righty started the Power's homestand opener April 22 against Columbia and fired five scoreless frames while giving up just two hits and striking out a career-best 10 batters. Chandler followed that up with a brilliant seven-inning performance Saturday, April 27, on his 25th birthday, subduing the Asheville Tourists to the tune of six hits and no runs with five strikeouts.

A product of Southeast Missouri State, Chandler has not walked a batter in three of his five starts this season, and is one of two Power starters with three wins this year (Ryne Inman). The hurler has not given up a run over his last 18 innings on the hill, stretching three starts and dating back to April 16. Chandler is also among the league leaders in innings pitched (29.0, tied for second) and wins (3, tied for third).

West Virginia opens up a three-game series against the Lakewood BlueClaws Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. at FirstEnergy Park. RHP Damon Casetta-Stubbs (1-0, 0.00 ERA) heads to the bump for the Power, while the BlueClaws send RHP Kevin Gowdy (0-0, 1.84 ERA) to the slab.

