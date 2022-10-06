Lugnuts' New "Marvelized" Logo Is Here

October 6, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts have a new "Marvelized" identity thanks to a multiyear partnership between MiLB and Marvel Entertainment. Part of the agreement allowed for each of the (96) MiLB teams in the program to have a new "Marvelized" logo designed by the team at Marvel Entertainment to be worn on the field during select games in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

"We were incredibly excited to begin this partnership with Marvel this past season and this will take everything to the next level," added Lugnuts Assistant GM Zac Clark. "Marvel is an iconic brand, and to collaborate with them on an alternate identity was an amazing opportunity. We can't wait to debut the merchandise this year and we have big plans to continue growing the theme nights and promotions here at Jackson© Field©!"

The initial release commenced today at Marvel Entertainment's booth at New York Comic Con. The first eight MiLB team logos unveiled included the Buffalo Bisons, Durham Bulls, El Paso Chihuahuas, Hartford Yard Goats, Midland Rockhounds, Somerset Patriots, Stockton Ports, and of course your hometown Lansing Lugnuts!

After today's launch there will be a Lugnuts exclusive merchandise launch, including the New Era Cap Co. on-field caps, on Friday, November 18th, 2022. Additionally, Marvel has created a "Marvel Defenders of the Diamond" comic book series for MiLB fans that will be distributed in participating MiLB ballparks throughout the next two seasons.

Last year, the Lugnuts teamed up with Marvel to host two theme nights, including Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night! The Lugnuts players wore custom-designed Captain America Jerseys that were raffled off for charity and fans enjoyed character appearances by Spider-Man and Thor during the game. The Lugnuts also hosted a Marvel Super Hero Night where they wore special Black Panther themed jerseys and had a Black Panther sock giveaway to the first 1,000 fans presented by the Capital Area District Library.

Fans can follow along during the unveiling celebrations by visiting www.MiLB.com/marvel to see each new logo and to learn more about MiLB and Marvel's mulit-year relationship. Don't forget to keep an eye on the Lugnuts' social media pages and website for more team specific information as well.

