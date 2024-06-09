Loving Life with San Diego Legion - Matt Giteau

June 9, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

San Diego Legion News Release







Matt Giteau is loving life with the San Diego Legion after reversing his retirement decision.

Retired just ten months before picking his boots back up, the 103-cap Australia international has his eyes fixed on success in SoCal.

Since making his debut for Danny Lee's side as a replacement in May, Giteau has been installed as his team's principal playmaker.

Helping Legion to a 27-20 victory over the Utah Warriors in Week 14 and collecting an eight-point haul in the process, the side is third in the Western Conference, awaiting the visit of Anthem RC this Sunday live on FS1.

Experiencing an almost three-year gap between matches, the 41-year-old relishes the challenge of adding another title to the collection.

Photo by Davey Wilson

"I retired, so every week that I can go out there, still compete, experience those nerves before a game, it shows that I still care," Giteau said.

"The game still means a lot to me. We are all in it to win. That is a plus for everyone in the competition; we all want to be holding that Shield at the end.

"Some people might be here just to have fun. For me, having fun is winning.

"The only way Iind can have fun or have that nirvana is winning a title.

"I am super excited about that opportunity."

The notion of putting cleats back on again came during the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

A meeting with Legion owner Darren Garner reignited Giteau's ambition to return to the field for the 2024 season.

What followed was months of hard work.

Having only worked out during his months off to stay in shape and for his mental health, regaining rugby fitness became the top priority.

Returning to the west coast for weeks of preseason, Giteau's doubts and negative thoughts about coming out of retirement were duly laid to rest.

"There was a lot of work," Giteau said. "I came over for the preseason. I trained quite hard, did a lot of ball work, kicking, and a lot of extras.

"I had to keep putting myself out there, doing a lot of reps, the extras and making sure that I do as much as I can to be as good as I can be for the team. It took a little bit of time, but it was great.

"At the end of that six weeks, we got the opportunity to play in a preseason game against Chicago; I reckon that was one of the most nervous I have been for a long time because I hadn't played footy for a while.

"That was the test, to play against them and put everything to the test.

"As soon as I stepped onto the field and started competing, all of the nervousness and everything went away, and I felt relaxed and enjoyed being back out there. That reinforced it.

"I have made the right decision for this year, and hopefully, I can add to this team in one form or another if it is on the pitch or behind the scenes helping out.

"I just want to make this season as successful as possible for us and the players."

Photo by Griff Lacey

Early in his return, Giteau was on the phone with his longtime friend, teammate, and opponent, Ma'a Nonu.

First sharing the field together in 2008 for the Barbarians, the two got to know one another even better in 2015 when Nonu joined RC Toulon following that year's World Cup.

All Blacks legend Nonu recently turned 42, the pair sharing a combined age of 83 and 45 years of professional rugby experience.

"I was backrooming with Skux (Nonu) in Utah, and it was just like the old days," Giteau smiled.

"Playing against him and with him, I know how special a talent he is and how great a rugby player he continues to be.

"Also, the man he is off the field. I feel that is an area in which he has really matured and grown into a leadership role.

"People idolize him and look up to him, but he is a quiet person who just goes about his business and plays great rugby.

"Now he is adding much more off the field, which is good to see. Having him here, for me helped from the point of view of fitting into the group."

Giteau's addition to San Diego brought much more than just his raw playing ability.

A career which has spanned two decades, the Sydney-born back has won two Super Rugby titles, three Champions Cups, the Top 14, the 2021 MLR season and played in two Rugby World Cup finals.

That nous and ability to win will go a long way with San Diego as they look to satisfy their longstanding itch of lifting the MLR Shield.

Last season, the California team was devastated when Le Roux Malan's try in the closing minutes at SeatGeek Stadium consigned the team to a second Championship Final defeat.

That ambition of winning is not lost on Giteau. A career of it.

With four more regular season games to go, San Diego is hoping to secure a place in the postseason in the coming weeks.

Photo by Griff Lacey

When it comes to turning that ambition into a reality, for the legendary Australian, the formula is a simple one and starts with Anthem this weekend.

"I don't want to say it, it is a cliche, but it really is one week at a time," Giteau said.

"I think Anthem has been building throughout the year. They haven't got the results they will have wanted, but they have played good rugby.

They have pushed teams for large parts of the game. They are not far away from that 80-minute performance that we are trying to chase as well.

"We have just got to focus on Anthem this week, then a large turnaround for Chicago. That is where our focus is for the next two weeks.

"If we manage to get a couple of wins there, then we will look further ahead. You want to be going into the finals winning these last couple of games.

"Each game is super important, not just for the ladder, but for confidence, but building that belief within the group.

"We are no different to the other teams. That obviously starts now and then if we are fortunate enough to get to Finals time, then you are dialed in a bit more and three games away. It really is one game at a time."

Written By JOE HARVEY

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from June 9, 2024

Loving Life with San Diego Legion - Matt Giteau - San Diego Legion

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.