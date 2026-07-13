LOVB Madison Unveils 2026-27 Roster

Published on July 13, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Madison News Release







MADISON, Wis. - The 2026-27 roster for LOVB Madison has been unveiled, showcasing a formidable blend of fresh talent and beloved former Wisconsin Badgers as the team continues to elevate professional volleyball.

Returning for her third season at the helm, Founding Athlete Lauren Carlini aims to shatter further league benchmarks alongside a bolstered offensive lineup. The standout setter arrives fresh off her second consecutive year as the league leader in assists. Joining her is a name already well-known to Badger State faithful: Mimi Colyer. The dynamic outside hitter joins LOVB Madison following a stellar 2025 collegiate campaign where she garnered First Team All-American honors and was a finalist for the AVCA National Player of the Year. Colyer's transition to the professional ranks was equally impressive, as she secured Outside Hitter of the Year accolades while leading Dallas to an MLV championship during their first season.

The outside hitter rotation welcomes international star Meliha (Melly) Diken, who joins the outside roster alongside Colyer. Diken makes history as the first Turkish player in LOVB, bringing a wealth of elite experience to Madison. Her career is highlighted by representing Türkiye in two Olympic Games, earning a fourth-place finish in Paris and fifth in Tokyo, and amassing five Turkish League titles and six Champions League medals. Completing the outside position are returning standout Temi Thomas-Ailara and former Illinois star Raina Terry.

Rounding out the offensive at opposite, Madison welcomes Ivonee Montaño and collegiate standout Malaya Jones. Montaño made her way to Madison following a dominant stint with LOVB Atlanta, where she led her team in total points last season. Joining her is Jones, who capped an incredible collegiate career with First Team All-American honors and partnered with Colyer to capture an MLV title in her debut professional campaign.

The middle blocker rotation sees the return of Callie Schwarzenbach, who finished the previous LOVB season tied for third in blocks, alongside Anna (Stevie) Hall. In addition to the Madison returners is Caroline (CC) Crawford, whose homecoming to the city of Madison is highly anticipated after she helped lead the Wisconsin Badgers to a 2023 national semifinal appearance.

The backcourt receives a refresh with the arrival of Kacey Jost and Elena Oglivie. Jost, a premier talent from the Great White North, brings the experience of a promising Canadian national team career to Madison. Joining Jost in the libero jersey is Elena Oglivie, who concluded a legendary Stanford career decorated with two Pac-12 Libero of the Year honors. After making her international team debut in 2025, Oglivie continues to establish herself as a contender for the national stage.

Boasting an elite lineup, the 2026-27 LOVB Madison roster features two accomplished Olympians, an impressive collection of 11 professional league championships, and six distinguished All-Americans. Fans can expect further announcements as the remaining roster positions are finalized later this year.

2026-27 LOVB Madison Roster

Liberos: Elena Oglivie, Kacey Jost

Middle Blockers: Anna Hall, Callie Schwarzenbach, Caroline Crawford

Outside Hitters: Meliha Diken, Mimi Colyer, Raina Terry, Temi Thomas-Ailara

Opposite Hitters: Ivonee Montaño, Malaya Jones

Setters: Lauren Carlini







League One Volleyball Stories from July 13, 2026

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