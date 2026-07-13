2026/27 Roster Brings Championship Pedigree, Rising Firepower to LOVB Salt Lake

Published on July 13, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Salt Lake News Release







The 2026/27 LOVB Salt Lake Volleyball roster is built on one goal: win the League One Volleyball championship. This year's roster returns several from last year's squad that came within one set of the 2026 title, and they're joined by a wave of new talent ready to make their mark on the Wasatch Front.

Leading the way is Founding Athlete and setter Jordyn Poulter, Salt Lake's floor general and a two-time Olympic medalist who continues to direct the offense. She's joined by two-time LOVB Libero of the Year Manami Kojima, whose defensive instincts have made her one of the most feared backrow players in the league, and Alexa Gray, the Canadian National Team outside hitter and BYU legend whose power on the pin was one of the league's most reliable weapons in 2026.

Rounding out the core are three outside hitters who are returning for their third year with LOVB Salt Lake: Roni Jones-Perry, another BYU alumna and Salt Lake's leading scorer across the first two seasons; Dani Drews, the Utah product and program's all-time kills leader who has become a fixture for Salt Lake fans; and Claire Hoffman, a Washington alum who had a breakout year in 2026, finishing second on the team in scoring. Together, these six players give Salt Lake a foundation of Olympic, international and collegiate All-America pedigree to build around.

Salt Lake reloads with a wealth of international talent as Monique Strubbe, Nyadholi Thokbuom, Pauline Martin and Sasipapron Janthawisut each compete on their country's national teams. Strubbe has represented Germany since 2022 and competed in every VNL and World Championship since, Thokboum has played for Canada since 2021, Martin led Belgium to two European Golden League medals, and Janthawisut has led the Thai National Team to gold at the 2023 Asian Championships in addition to four SEA V.League titles.

Newcomers from U.S. leagues include outside hitter Abby Walker, who earned AAC Freshman of the year and three All-Conference honors at Cincinnati. She played in MLV for the last two seasons. Four more transfer in from LOVB's 2026 regular season champions, LOVB Houston. Opposite Logan Lednicky looks to take a step forward in her second season as a pro, Canadian National Teamer Jazmine White adds international experience in the middle, and Maya Sands and Maddie Waak provide dangerous depth at the libero and setter positions, respectively.

With a championship-caliber core and a new class ready to raise the ceiling, LOVB Salt Lake is built to compete from the start of season three.

Secure your 2027 LOVB Salt Lake Season Membership today to lock in the best prices, and join LOVB Salt Lake Insiders at lovbsl.com for exclusive events, insider perks, and news regarding our 2027 schedule and venue!

2026/27 LOVB Salt Lake Roster

Name; Position; Hometown; Last Club (Country)

Dani Drews; Outside Hitter; Sandy, UT; LOVB Salt Lake (USA)

Alexa Gray; Outside Hitter; Lethbridge, Alberta; LOVB Salt Lake (USA)

Claire Hoffman; Outside Hitter; Pleasant Hill, OR; LOVB Salt Lake (USA)

Sasipapron Janthawisut; Outside Hitter; Ayutthaya, Thailand; Nakhon Ratchasima 3M Films VC (THA)

Manami Kojima; Libero; Miyagi, Japan; LOVB Salt Lake (USA)

Logan Lednicky; Opposite Hitter; Sugar Land, TX; LOVB Houston (USA)

Pauline Martin; Opposite Hitter; Namur, Belgium; Allianz MTV Stuttgart (GER)

Roni Jones Perry; Outside Hitter; West Jordan, Utah; LOVB Salt Lake (USA)

Jordyn Poulter; Setter; Aurora, CO; LOVB Salt Lake (USA)

Maya Sands; Libero; Rock Falls, IL; LOVB Houston (USA)

Monique Strubbe; Middle Blocker; Chemnitz, Germany; Bergamo (ITA)

Nyadholi Thokbuom; Middle Blocker; Calgary, Alberta; Megabox Ondulati Del Savio Vallefoglia (ITA)

Maddie Waak; Setter; Katy, Texas; LOVB Houston (USA)

Abby Walker; Middle Blocker; Cambridge, OH; Columbus Fury (USA)

Jazmine White; Middle Blocker; Oshawa, Ontario; LOVB Houston (USA)







League One Volleyball Stories from July 13, 2026

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