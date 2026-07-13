Defending Champs Unveil Roster

Published on July 13, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Austin News Release







With eight returning champions, this roster combines proven winners with an exciting group of new additions ready to make an immediate impact. Featuring seven All-Americans, eight NCAA championships, seven players with senior national team experience, and two international standouts, this year's squad is loaded with talent from top to bottom.

Returning to the roster are League One Volleyball champions Madi Banks, Bailey Miller, Juliann Faucette, Madisen Skinner, Bella Bergmark, Molly McCage, Asjia O'Neal, and Bri Fransen (formerly O'Reilly).

Welcome to Austin for the first time:

Beatrice Negretti - Libero | Como, Italy

A standout libero who has competed professionally in Italy since 2015, Beatrice helped Vero Volley Milano earn a silver medal in Italy's Serie A1 before guiding CDA Volley Talmassons FVG to a Serie A2 silver medal and a third-place finish in the Italian Cup. She joins Austin after most recently competing for LOVB Atlanta.

Brooke Nuneviller - Outside Hitter | Chandler, Arizona

Oregon's first-ever three-time AVCA All-American, Brooke captured the 2024 MLV Championship and was named the league's 2025 Outside Hitter of the Year. She also helped Team USA win a gold medal at the 2023 NORCECA Pan Am Cup Final Six, in addition to a bronze medal at the 2023 NORCECA Pan American Cup.

Camryn Haworth - Outside Hitter | Fishers, Indiana

A decorated Big Ten performer at Indiana, Camryn recently completed her graduate season with Florida State Beach Volleyball. She earned multiple AVCA honors, including National Player of the Week in 2022, and was named First Team All-Big Ten in back-to-back seasons (2022-23).

Claire Chaussee - Outside Hitter | Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

A First Team All-American and ACC Player of the Year at Louisville, Claire helped the Cardinals reach the NCAA Tournament in all five of her collegiate seasons. She joins the back-to-back champions after most recently competing for LOVB Madison.

Lauren Briseno - Libero | San Antonio, Texas

A two-time All-Big 12 selection at Baylor, Lauren helped Team USA win gold at the 2023 U21 NORCECA Pan American Cup while earning Best Receiver honors. She most recently competed with LOVB Houston.

Skyy Howard - Middle Blocker | Charlotte, North Carolina

After three successful seasons competing professionally in Europe, Skyy brings championship experience to the middle. She played collegiately at Colorado and North Carolina, earning ACC All-Freshman Team honors in 2019.

Secure your seat today by placing your Season Deposit and be there as this new chapter begins.







League One Volleyball Stories from July 13, 2026

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