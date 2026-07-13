Houston Announces 2027 Roster

Published on July 13, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Houston News Release







HOUSTON - Today, League One Volleyball (LOVB) Houston unveiled their roster for the 2026-27 season. Featuring a blend of veteran leadership and emerging talent, the roster reflects the club's commitment to building a world-class team while continuing the momentum of a successful 2025-26 campaign where they were regular season champions. LOVB Houston Head Coach Sanja Tomašević, the 2026 LOVB Coach of the Year, will spearhead Houston's pursuit of another standout season.

"We're incredibly excited about the group for Season 3," said Tomašević. "This roster reflects the standard of excellence we're building in Houston, combining proven leaders and emerging elite competitors who share a commitment to winning. Our returning athletes provide a strong foundation with their experience, while our new additions bring a fresh and competitive mindset. Together, this group has the talent, character and work ethic to continue elevating our club to compete at a championship level. We're eager to get back on the court and build on the momentum we've created."

The charge is led by the return of Founding Athletes and Olympians Jordan Thompson, Micha Hancock and Justine Wong-Orantes. Thompson's 2025-26 season was the most dominant individual performance in league history, as she finished with more than 120 points and earned both MVP and Best Opposite Hitter awards. Hancock displayed her elite playmaking ability and leadership throughout last season, finishing as the league leader in aces. Wong-Orantes brings veteran leadership and international experience to the court, establishing herself as one of the game's premier liberos through her exceptional defensive play.

Also returning to the roster are USA National Team athletes Jessica Mruzik and Amber Igiede, along with Slovakian National Team standout Karin Palgutova. Each played a pivotal role in Houston's success last season, consistently delivering impactful performances and serving as key contributors on the court. Mruzik and Palgutova provided a dynamic presence and veteran leadership, while Igiede established herself as one of the league's most dominant forces at the net, being recognized with the league's 2026 Middle Blocker of the Year award.

New additions to the team include German National Team standout Isabel Martin, Bulgarian National Team middle blocker Nasya Dimitrova and Ukrainian National Team member Svitlana Dorsman. Houston also welcomes dynamic outside hitter Erika Pritchard, dominant middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla and elite libero Gillian Grimes.

Under the leadership of Coach Tomašević, this season's LOVB Houston roster features four Olympians and 9 current or former National Team members representing five countries across the globe. Together, this group brings international experience, versatility and competitive excellence that is expected to strengthen LOVB Houston's roster for the upcoming season.

Fans can catch the action live this upcoming season by securing 2026-27 LOVB Houston Season Tickets today to lock in the best prices and join LOVB Houston Insiders at lovbhtx.com for exclusive events, insider perks and news regarding the 2026-27 schedule and venue.

For LOVB Houston ticketing and customer service inquiries, email ticketing@lovbhouston.com.

2026-27 LOVB HOUSTON ROSTER

Liberos: Gillian Grimes, Justine Wong-Orantes

Middle Blockers: Ifenna Cos-Okpalla, Nasya Dimitrova, Svitlana Dorsman, Amber Igiede

Outside Hitters: Isabel Martin, Jessica Mruzik, Karin Palgutova, Erika Pritchard

Opposite Hitters: Jordan Thompson

Setters: Micah Hancock







League One Volleyball Stories from July 13, 2026

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