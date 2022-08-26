Los Ducks Blank Dirty Birds Behind Bats and Iorio

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Los Ducks shut out the Charleston Dirty Birds 12-0 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning on Alejandro De Aza's RBI double, Deibinson Romero's run-scoring groundout and Carlos Castro's RBI single off Dirty Birds starter Denson Hull. Castro's second RBI single of the night extended Long Island's advantage to four in the third.

A five-run fourth inning pushed the Ducks lead to 9-0. Joe DeCarlo's two-run home run to left, an RBI double to left by Anfernee Seymour, an RBI single to center by L.J. Mazzilli and a sac fly to center off the bat of Romero did the damage. A three-spot in the sixth, highlighted by Castro's RBI double to right and Jose Sermo's two-run single to center made it a 12-0 ballgame.

Ducks starter Joe Iorio (9-4) was fantastic in earning the win, tossing seven scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and no walks while striking out a season-high eight batters. Hull (2-9) suffered the loss, surrendering nine runs on 13 hits and a walk in four innings of work.

Castro led the Flock offensively with three hits, three RBIs and run scored. Sermo added three hits, two RBIs, a run and a walk, while Mazzilli also had three hits plus an RBI and two runs.

