Los Angeles Sparks vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 26, 2025
July 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
Rickea Jackson hits the GAME-WINNER to give the Los Angeles Sparks the 101-99 win over the Liberty!
The sophomore put up 24 PTS to lead LA to their 5th straight win!
#WelcometotheW
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Los Angeles Sparks Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 26, 2025
- Seattle Falls to Washington, 69-58 - Seattle Storm
- Postgame Notes: NYL 99, LAS 101 - New York Liberty
- Mystics vs. Storm Postgame Notes - July 26, 2025 - Washington Mystics
- Sparks Win Fifth Straight, Beat Liberty in Playoff Atmosphere - Los Angeles Sparks
- Aces Look to Bounce Back in Sunday Contest at Dallas Wings - Las Vegas Aces
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles Sparks Stories
- Sparks Win Fifth Straight, Beat Liberty in Playoff Atmosphere
- Sparks Eclipse Sun with Season-High 101 Points, Win Fourth Straight
- Sparks Win Third Straight, Defeat Mystics on Road
- Veteran WNBA Coach Latricia Trammell Joins Sparks Staff
- Los Angeles Sparks Wallop Washington, Win Second Straight