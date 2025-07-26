Los Angeles Sparks vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 26, 2025

July 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Rickea Jackson hits the GAME-WINNER to give the Los Angeles Sparks the 101-99 win over the Liberty!

The sophomore put up 24 PTS to lead LA to their 5th straight win!

