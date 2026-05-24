Los Angeles Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 23, 2026

Published on May 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







WHAT. A. GAME.

The Los Angeles Sparks secured the dub (101-95) over the Aces, locking in their third win of the szn!

Kelsey Plum had herself a night with 38 PTS, 4 REB, 9 AST, and 6 3PM!

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 23, 2026

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