Los Angeles Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 23, 2026
Published on May 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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WHAT. A. GAME.
The Los Angeles Sparks secured the dub (101-95) over the Aces, locking in their third win of the szn!
Kelsey Plum had herself a night with 38 PTS, 4 REB, 9 AST, and 6 3PM!
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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