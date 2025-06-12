Los Angeles Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 11, 2025

June 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video







The Los Angeles Sparks defeat the Las Vegas Aces 97-89 to improve to 4-7 on the regular season and 2-2 in the Commissioner's Cup

Rickea Jackson led the way with a CAREER-HIGH 30 PTS, 7 REB, & 4 3PM!

WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.