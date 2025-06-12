Los Angeles Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 11, 2025
June 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
The Los Angeles Sparks defeat the Las Vegas Aces 97-89 to improve to 4-7 on the regular season and 2-2 in the Commissioner's Cup
Rickea Jackson led the way with a CAREER-HIGH 30 PTS, 7 REB, & 4 3PM!
WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
