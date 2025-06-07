Los Angeles Sparks vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 6, 2025
June 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
The Sparks are back in the win column, securing their FIRST win in the Commissioner's Cup with a 93-79 victory over the Wings!
All five starters finished in double figures, with Azurá Stevens leading the charge: 21 PTS, 5 3PM, 6 REB, and 3 AST
Check out the Los Angeles Sparks Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 7, 2025
