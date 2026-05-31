Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 30, 2026

Published on May 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







The Connecticut Sun turned up home base with the 84-81 dub over the Sparks

Aneesah Morrow led the team to the win with her 7th double-double (league-leading) of the szn!

Aneesah Morrow: 17 PTS | 14 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL Kennedy Burke: 14 PTS | 6 REB | 3 BLK | 2 STL Leïla Lacan: 12 PTS | 3 AST | 2 REB Diamond Miller: 12 PTS | 2 AST

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 30, 2026

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