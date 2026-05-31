Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 30, 2026
Published on May 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
The Connecticut Sun turned up home base with the 84-81 dub over the Sparks
Aneesah Morrow led the team to the win with her 7th double-double (league-leading) of the szn!
Aneesah Morrow: 17 PTS | 14 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL Kennedy Burke: 14 PTS | 6 REB | 3 BLK | 2 STL Leïla Lacan: 12 PTS | 3 AST | 2 REB Diamond Miller: 12 PTS | 2 AST
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
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