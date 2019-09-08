Loons Fall in Series Opener to South Bend

September 8, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release





SOUTH BEND, Ind. - For the fourth time in franchise history, the Loons are playing in the Midwest League Eastern Division finals. Saturday night, they started a best-of-three series against South Bend and despite home runs from Jair Camargo and Leonel Valera, the Loons dropped game one of the series 6-4.

The second inning was a near death-blow for Great Lakes as the Cubs plated four runs on five singles and a fielding error by Valera. In total, the Cubs racked up 10 hits on the night and all of them were singles. Stephen Kolek (L, 0-1) was only charged with one earned run out of the four in 2 1/3 innings.

Jair Camargo blasted a solo home run in the third inning and Great Lakes battled back even more in the sixth. Luke Heyer singled home a run and Matt Cogen scored on a Cubs error to cut South Bend's lead to 4-3. The Cubs took two more runs back off of Zach Willeman in the bottom of the frame to give them the lead for good.

Leonel Valera hit his first postseason home run in the seventh inning but South Bend's closer Brian Glowicki (S, 1) was able to shut the door on the Loons in the final two innings.

GAME TWO SUNDAY

The MWL Eastern Division Championship Series moves to Dow Diamond on Sunday night. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. It will be a Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Soaring Eagle Waterpark & Hotel. They can also stay late and run the bases after the game, courtesy of Farm Bureau Insurance. If the Loons win on Sunday, game three will be on Monday at 7:05 p.m. at Dow Diamond.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.