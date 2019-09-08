Weber Leads Cubs to 6-4 Game One Victory over Loons

South Bend, IN: For the second consecutive series, the South Bend Cubs will head on the road for game two with a win already in hand. After sweeping Bowling Green earlier this week in two games, the Cubs defeated the Great Lakes Loons by a final of 6-4 on Saturday night from Four Winds Field to win their third consecutive playoff game.

Buddy Bailey's team is firing on all cylinders right now going into a chance for their second straight sweep tomorrow. Although they picked up the win, Saturday night was another neck-and-neck affair where the two clubs each had chances to win it.

Great Lakes left nine men on base and went just 1/11 with men in scoring position. The Cubs were able to capitalize on their first big chance of the game with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 2nd. With Andy Weber at the plate, the Cubs shortstop brought in the first two runs of the day on a line drive single.

The next batter was Brennen Davis. The number one Chicago Cubs outfield prospect continued his solid postseason run with another single to make it a quick 4-0 lead.

John Shoemaker's team did not quit, however. The Loons were quick to answer with a solo home run against Cam Sanders in the top of the 3rd inning. Jair Camargo's blast was crushed over the right field wall. Sanders went the first four innings with five walks and three strikeouts. He took a no-decision.

Out of the bullpen, Ivan Medina earned the win for South Bend with two innings pitched. The right-hander allowed two runs, but worked out of big jams thanks to the help of his defense. Weber also made a highlight reel defensive play in the game. In the top of the 4th, Camargo dribbled a ball to the hole on the left side. Weber moved towards the left field grass and made a Derek Jeter style jumping throw to get Camargo and rob him of a base hit.

On RBI singles by Nelson Maldonado and Jake Slaughter in the bottom of the 6th, South Bend's insurance runs proved to be enough to hold on and beat the Loons. Brian Glowicki worked the final 1.2 innings to earn the save. The right-hander struck out Romer Cuadrado to finish off the victory.

With the win, the Cubs will head to Midland, Michigan tomorrow night to face the Loons in game two. First pitch from Dow Diamond is set for 6:05 PM. South Bend can pick up another playoff series win if they can beat the Loons. Right-hander Derek Casey is the expected starter for South Bend.

