Loons Coming Home with Series Advantage

September 4, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release





EASTLAKE, Ohio - After finishing with the best overall record in the Midwest League, the Loons began postseason play on the road Wednesday night. In a best-of-three series against Lake County, Great Lakes stole game one 6-4 thanks to 13 hits and zero errors.

The scoring came early and often for the Loons in their playoff opener as Justin Yurchak went deep in the first inning and James Outman hit his 20th home run of 2019 in the third. In total, the Loons scored their six runs across five different frames.

A majority of the Loons offense came against Lake County starter Shane McCarthy who allowed five runs (three earned) on 10 hits in five innings. McCarthy (L, 0-1) had two crucial errors committed behind him by center fielder Quentin Holmes and second baseman Jose Fermin that led to two Loons runs. The Loons won by two.

The Loons used four pitchers to get through game one led by starter Ryan Pepiot. Pepiot tossed two innings and allowed one unearned run. The combination of Justin Bruihl (W, 1-0), Justin Hagenman and Aaron Ochsenbein threw the final seven innings. Ochsenbein (S, 1) allowed the tying run to come to plate in the ninth, but was able to shut the door on the Captains.

The Midwest League Eastern Division semifinals now shift to Dow Diamond for game two on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EDT. The Loons went 4-1 at home against Lake County this year.

Playoff Pitching Matchups

Game 2: LHP Robinson Ortiz vs. RHP Ethan Hankins

Game 3: RHP Jose Chacin vs. LHP Eli Lingos (if necessary)

MWL PLAYOFFS COMING THURSDAY

Sept. 5, Game 2 vs. Lake County Captains

- Pregame tailgate party @ Larkin Beer Garden

- Rally towel giveaway

- $1 Family Feast Night presented by Chemical Bank

- Postgame fireworks

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.