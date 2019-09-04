Denny Bentley joins Kernels from Elizabethton

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that LHP Denny Bently has joined the Kernels from Elizabethton and LHP J.T. Perez has been assigned to the Elizabethton roster. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

The Twins selected Bentley in the 33rd round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of Howard (TX) JC. He made 19 relief appearances at Elizabethton, posting a 2-3 record, 4.38 ERA and was 2-2 in saves. In 37 IP, he allowed 35 hits and 23 runs (18 earned) with 13 walks and 41 strikeouts.

Perez made 18 relief appearances for the Kernels this season, posting a 3-2 record, 3.56 ERA and one save. In 30.1 IP, he allowed 30 hits and 18 runs (12 earned) with 15 walks and 26 strikeouts. He was selected by the Twins in the 29th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of the University of Cincinnati.

Bentley is active and available for tonight's 6:35 PM playoff game vs. Quad Cities. With today's transactions, the Kernels roster remains at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with six players currently on the injured list.

The Kernels begin the 2019 MWL Playoffs tonight at 6:35 PM, hosting the Quad Cities River Bandits in a best-of-three series. Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) will be in Davenport.

