Loons Announce 2025 Season Schedule

August 12, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, MI - The Great Lakes Loons, the High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, are thrilled to announce their 2025 home schedule! The 2025 season will kick off at Dow Diamond on Friday, April 4, against the visiting Lake County Captains, the High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

Download the 2025 Schedule: https://tinyurl.com/Loons-2025-Schedule

The 2025 home schedule features 66 games, with 11 in April, 15 in May, 13 in June, 15 in July, and 12 in August. The final regular season home game is set for Sunday, August 31, against the West Michigan Whitecaps. Game times will be announced at a later date.

Key Highlights:

A three-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps over Independence Day Weekend, July 4-6.

Stay tuned to Loons.com and our social media channels for the full promotional schedule release.

Season Ticket Renewal & New Packages:

Ticket Package Renewals: Current ticket package holders can renew their packages now by contacting the Loons Ticket Office at (989) 837-2255.

New Ticket Packages: Fans interested in purchasing new ticket packages for 2025 can email tickets@loons.com or by calling our Ticket Office at (989) 837-2255.

Remaining 2024 Game Tickets:

Individual tickets for the remaining 12 regular season games for the 2024 season are available online at Loons.com, over the phone at (989) 837-2255, or in person at the Loons Ticket Office. Our box office is open Monday through Friday, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 12, 2024

Loons Announce 2025 Season Schedule - Great Lakes Loons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.