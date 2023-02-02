Loons Announce 2023 Promotions Schedule
February 2, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - The countdown stands at 64 days to Opening Day and the Great Lakes Loons are excited to announce the action-packed promotional schedule for the 16th season of Loons Baseball. Among the highlights of the schedule is an appearance by 15x Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Champion Joey Chestnut, the launch of Nickelodeon days with appearances by SpongeBob SquarePants and Paw Patrol, three premium item giveaways, the return of Marvel Super Hero™ Nights featuring Captain America and Spiderman, and the return of Los Pepinillos Picantes del Norte as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión program. The season kicks off on April 7th at 6:05 PM against the Lansing Lugnuts.
As previously announced, the fan-favorite lineup of weekly promotions returns for 2023:
Tuesdays: Hometown Heroes (Military, Veterans, First Responders, Frontline Healthcare Workers receive a free meal)
Wednesdays: Paws and Claws presented by White Claw (50% off White Claw and bring your dog to the game)
Thursdays: Thirsty Thursday™ poured by J.P. O'Sullivan Distributing (50% off draft beer)
Friday: Feast Fridays presented by Isabella Bank ($2 hot dogs, $1 potato chips, $1 16-ounce soft drinks, $1 ice cream sandwiches)
Saturdays starting June 10th (Select Fridays): Fireworks Loontaculars powered by Farm Bureau Insurance
Sundays: Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases
The lone celebrity appearance of the season, 15x Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Champion Joey Chestnut will come to Dow Diamond on August 11th during the game against the West Michigan Whitecaps. The holder of fifty (50) world records for competitive eating, Chestnut will meet and greet with fans during the game before performing in an eating competition against local celebrities before the Fireworks Loontacular. Meet and greet package information will be announced at a later date. The game is also a Feast Friday.
Dow Diamond will turn orange and get covered in slime during two Nickelodeon Nights presented by MyMichigan Health. Both games will feature character appearances with SpongeBob SquarePants attending the game on July 29th against the Dayton Dragons and Chase from Paw Patrol attending the game on August 26th against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Both games will feature a post-game Fireworks Loontacular. Meet and greet package information for both characters will be announced at a later date.
The promotional schedule features three (3) premium item giveaways this season with each item being given away to the first 1,000 fans through the gate each game:
Friday, June 30th: Loons Fourth of July Beach Towel Giveaway presented by MyMichigan Health, featuring Feast Friday and post-game Fireworks Loontacular
Friday, July 28th: Loons Alpine Hat Giveaway, featuring Feast Friday
Saturday, September 2nd: Loons Baseball Cap Giveaway presented by Fidelity Investments, featuring post-game Fireworks Loontacular
The Marvel Universe returns to Dow Diamond for two nights this year as part of Minor League Baseball's Defenders of the Diamond™ Series and Marvel Super Hero™ Nights. Each game will feature character appearances on the Dow Diamond concourse. The Loons will be outfitted in limited edition Marvel-inspired jerseys. Each game also features a post-game Fireworks Loontacular. The Marvel games include:
Saturday, July 1st: Marvel Super Hero™ Night featuring Captain America
Saturday, August 12th: Defenders of the Diamond™ Night with character appearance by Spiderman
Los Pepinillos Picantes del Norte return as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative this season with three nights dedicated to celebrating the Hispanic and Latino communities in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Starting in 2017, "Copa" has grown to nearly 90 teams across 33 states and has seen millions of fans attend Copa games over the years. The 2023 Copa de la Diversión games presented by MLive at Dow Diamond are June 16th, July 14th, and August 25th. All the games are a Feast Friday with July 14th also being a Fireworks Loontacular.
Fan favorites Star Wars Night (June 10th), Jurassic Ballpark Night presented by MyMichigan Health (June 17th), and Princess and Pirate Night (July 15th) return in 2023 as well, with character appearances on the Dow Diamond concourse each night. All three games feature a post-game Fireworks Loontacular.
Single-game tickets go on sale on March 1st. Fans looking to lock in the best seats now can do so now by purchasing a ticket package, ranging from 5 games up to a full-season package.
"We couldn't be more excited for the 2023 season to get underway," stated Chris Mundhenk, President, and General Manager. "Our promotions team took a comprehensive look at the last fifteen years of fan-favorite promotions, current trends in pop culture, and iconic baseball traditions when putting together this season's schedule. When I look at the schedule holistically, there is a promotion that appeals to every fan and their interests. We can't wait to welcome everyone to Dow Diamond on April 7th for Opening Day."
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
The entire Great Lakes Loons 2023 Promotional Schedule* is as follows:
April
7th: Opening Day; 2023 Magnet Schedule Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans); Feast Friday
9th: Post-Game Easter Egg Hunt; Kids Eat Free and Run The Bases
18th: Hometown Heroes
19th: Paws and Claws
20th:Thirsty Thursday™
21st: Feast Friday
22nd: Grow Your Own Bat Day; Earth Day; Free Sugar Maple Tree Saplings (First 200 Fans who sign up to VoLOONteer)
23rd: Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases
May
2nd: School Kids Day; Hometown Heroes
3rd: Paws and Claws
4th: Thirsty Thursday™
5th: Feast Friday
7th: Pre-game Youth Baseball Clinic; Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases
16th: School Kids Day; Hometown Heroes
17th: Paws and Claws
18th: Thirsty Thursday™
19th: Feast Friday
20th: 4H Day; Loons Reading Program Day presented by Delta College
21st: 2nd Chance Mother's Day presented by AHP; Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases; United Way Day
June
6th: Hometown Heroes
7th: Paws and Claws
8th: Margaritaville Night presented by Garpiel Group; Thirsty Thursday™; Central Michigan University Night
9th: Pride Night presented by Dow GLAD; Dodgers Bluesday presented by Fisher Companies; Feast Friday
10th: Star Wars Night; Star Wars Jersey Auction; Fireworks Loontacular; Boy Scout Night
11th: Kids Club Takeover presented by MyMichigan Health; Play Ball Weekend; Faith and Family Day; Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases; Loons Reading Program Day presented by Delta College
13th: Back In My Day Game (50's, 60's, and 70's); Hometown Heroes
14th: Paws and Claws
15th: 80's Night featuring Midland Center for the Arts' cast of Footloose; Thirsty Thursday™; Healthcare Appreciation
16th: Copa de la Diversión presented by MLive
17th: Jurassic Ballpark Night presented by MyMichigan Health; Fireworks Loontacular
18th: Father's Day presented by P.C.U.P.S. Foundation; Post-Game Father/Child Catch on the Field; Loons Jersey Auction; Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases; Loons Reading Program Day presented by Delta College
28th: Paws and Claws
29th: Michigander Night; Thirsty Thursday™
30th: Loons Beach Towel Giveaway presented by MyMichigan Health (First 1,000 Fans); Dodgers Bluesday presented by Fisher Companies
July
1st: Marvel Super Hero™ Night with Captain America; Captain America Jersey Auction; Fireworks Loontacular
2nd: "Meat" the Team Day presented by Michigan Brand Meats; Team Photo Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans); Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases
3rd: Hometown Heroes; Loons 1 Mile Beer Run presented by Z93; Dodgers Bluesday presented by Fisher Companies
14th: Copa de la Diversión presented by MLive; Feast Friday: Fireworks Loontacular
15th: Princess and Pirate Night; Faith and Family Night; Fireworks Loontacular; Girl Scout Night
16th: Kids Club Takeover presented by MyMichigan Heath; Meijer Family Fun Day; Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases
25th: Hometown Heroes
26th: Paws and Claws
27th: Country Music Night; Ferris State University Night; Thirsty Thursday™
28th: Alpine Hat Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans); Gold Rush Game presented by KZoo Bullion; Feast Friday
29th: Nickelodeon Night with SpongeBob SquarePants presented by MyMichigan Health; SpongeBob SquarePants Jersey Auction; Fireworks Loontacular
30th: Inclusion Day presented by Corteva; Post-Game Miracle League Exhibition; Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases
August
8th: Hometown Heroes
9th: Paws and Claws
10th: Baseball Bingo Night; Thirsty Thursday™
11th: Joey Chestnut Appearance; Mossy Oak Camo Jersey Auction; Labor Union Night; Faith and Family Night, Feast Friday; Fireworks Loontacular
12th: Marvel Defenders of the Diamond™ Night with character appearance by Spiderman; Fireworks Loontacular
13th: Lou E. Loon's Birthday with PBS Kids Character Appearance presented by MyMichigan Health; Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases
22nd: Hometown Heroes
23rd: Paws and Claws
24th: Lucky Hot Dog Night; Thirsty Thursday™
25th: Copa de la Diversión presented by MLive; Greater Midland Loons Pennant 5K Race; Los Pepinillos Picantes del Norte Jersey Auction; Feast Friday; Teacher Appreciation Night
26th: Nickelodeon Night with Chase from Paw Patrol presented by MyMichigan Health; Paw Patrol Jersey Auction; Fireworks Loontacular
27th: Kids Club Takeover presented by MyMichigan Health; Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases; First Responder Day; Hope at Bat Day
29th: Hometown Heroes
30th: Paws and Claws
31st: True Crime Night; Thirsty Thursday™
September
1st: The Nine Night; Dodgers Bluesday presented by Fisher Companies; Loons Dodgers Jersey Auction; Feast Friday
2nd: Loons Hat Giveaway Presented by Fidelity Investments; Loons 1 Mile Beer Run pres by Z93; Fireworks Loontacular
3rd: Regular Season Finale; Fan Appreciation Day; Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases
*Promotions may be subject to change.
