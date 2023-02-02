Loons Announce 2023 Promotions Schedule

MIDLAND, Mich. - The countdown stands at 64 days to Opening Day and the Great Lakes Loons are excited to announce the action-packed promotional schedule for the 16th season of Loons Baseball. Among the highlights of the schedule is an appearance by 15x Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Champion Joey Chestnut, the launch of Nickelodeon days with appearances by SpongeBob SquarePants and Paw Patrol, three premium item giveaways, the return of Marvel Super Hero™ Nights featuring Captain America and Spiderman, and the return of Los Pepinillos Picantes del Norte as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión program. The season kicks off on April 7th at 6:05 PM against the Lansing Lugnuts.

As previously announced, the fan-favorite lineup of weekly promotions returns for 2023:

Tuesdays: Hometown Heroes (Military, Veterans, First Responders, Frontline Healthcare Workers receive a free meal)

Wednesdays: Paws and Claws presented by White Claw (50% off White Claw and bring your dog to the game)

Thursdays: Thirsty Thursday™ poured by J.P. O'Sullivan Distributing (50% off draft beer)

Friday: Feast Fridays presented by Isabella Bank ($2 hot dogs, $1 potato chips, $1 16-ounce soft drinks, $1 ice cream sandwiches)

Saturdays starting June 10th (Select Fridays): Fireworks Loontaculars powered by Farm Bureau Insurance

Sundays: Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases

The lone celebrity appearance of the season, 15x Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Champion Joey Chestnut will come to Dow Diamond on August 11th during the game against the West Michigan Whitecaps. The holder of fifty (50) world records for competitive eating, Chestnut will meet and greet with fans during the game before performing in an eating competition against local celebrities before the Fireworks Loontacular. Meet and greet package information will be announced at a later date. The game is also a Feast Friday.

Dow Diamond will turn orange and get covered in slime during two Nickelodeon Nights presented by MyMichigan Health. Both games will feature character appearances with SpongeBob SquarePants attending the game on July 29th against the Dayton Dragons and Chase from Paw Patrol attending the game on August 26th against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Both games will feature a post-game Fireworks Loontacular. Meet and greet package information for both characters will be announced at a later date.

The promotional schedule features three (3) premium item giveaways this season with each item being given away to the first 1,000 fans through the gate each game:

Friday, June 30th: Loons Fourth of July Beach Towel Giveaway presented by MyMichigan Health, featuring Feast Friday and post-game Fireworks Loontacular

Friday, July 28th: Loons Alpine Hat Giveaway, featuring Feast Friday

Saturday, September 2nd: Loons Baseball Cap Giveaway presented by Fidelity Investments, featuring post-game Fireworks Loontacular

The Marvel Universe returns to Dow Diamond for two nights this year as part of Minor League Baseball's Defenders of the Diamond™ Series and Marvel Super Hero™ Nights. Each game will feature character appearances on the Dow Diamond concourse. The Loons will be outfitted in limited edition Marvel-inspired jerseys. Each game also features a post-game Fireworks Loontacular. The Marvel games include:

Saturday, July 1st: Marvel Super Hero™ Night featuring Captain America

Saturday, August 12th: Defenders of the Diamond™ Night with character appearance by Spiderman

Los Pepinillos Picantes del Norte return as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative this season with three nights dedicated to celebrating the Hispanic and Latino communities in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Starting in 2017, "Copa" has grown to nearly 90 teams across 33 states and has seen millions of fans attend Copa games over the years. The 2023 Copa de la Diversión games presented by MLive at Dow Diamond are June 16th, July 14th, and August 25th. All the games are a Feast Friday with July 14th also being a Fireworks Loontacular.

Fan favorites Star Wars Night (June 10th), Jurassic Ballpark Night presented by MyMichigan Health (June 17th), and Princess and Pirate Night (July 15th) return in 2023 as well, with character appearances on the Dow Diamond concourse each night. All three games feature a post-game Fireworks Loontacular.

Single-game tickets go on sale on March 1st. Fans looking to lock in the best seats now can do so now by purchasing a ticket package, ranging from 5 games up to a full-season package.

"We couldn't be more excited for the 2023 season to get underway," stated Chris Mundhenk, President, and General Manager. "Our promotions team took a comprehensive look at the last fifteen years of fan-favorite promotions, current trends in pop culture, and iconic baseball traditions when putting together this season's schedule. When I look at the schedule holistically, there is a promotion that appeals to every fan and their interests. We can't wait to welcome everyone to Dow Diamond on April 7th for Opening Day."

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

The entire Great Lakes Loons 2023 Promotional Schedule* is as follows:

April

7th: Opening Day; 2023 Magnet Schedule Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans); Feast Friday

9th: Post-Game Easter Egg Hunt; Kids Eat Free and Run The Bases

18th: Hometown Heroes

19th: Paws and Claws

20th:Thirsty Thursday™

21st: Feast Friday

22nd: Grow Your Own Bat Day; Earth Day; Free Sugar Maple Tree Saplings (First 200 Fans who sign up to VoLOONteer)

23rd: Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases

May

2nd: School Kids Day; Hometown Heroes

3rd: Paws and Claws

4th: Thirsty Thursday™

5th: Feast Friday

7th: Pre-game Youth Baseball Clinic; Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases

16th: School Kids Day; Hometown Heroes

17th: Paws and Claws

18th: Thirsty Thursday™

19th: Feast Friday

20th: 4H Day; Loons Reading Program Day presented by Delta College

21st: 2nd Chance Mother's Day presented by AHP; Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases; United Way Day

June

6th: Hometown Heroes

7th: Paws and Claws

8th: Margaritaville Night presented by Garpiel Group; Thirsty Thursday™; Central Michigan University Night

9th: Pride Night presented by Dow GLAD; Dodgers Bluesday presented by Fisher Companies; Feast Friday

10th: Star Wars Night; Star Wars Jersey Auction; Fireworks Loontacular; Boy Scout Night

11th: Kids Club Takeover presented by MyMichigan Health; Play Ball Weekend; Faith and Family Day; Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases; Loons Reading Program Day presented by Delta College

13th: Back In My Day Game (50's, 60's, and 70's); Hometown Heroes

14th: Paws and Claws

15th: 80's Night featuring Midland Center for the Arts' cast of Footloose; Thirsty Thursday™; Healthcare Appreciation

16th: Copa de la Diversión presented by MLive

17th: Jurassic Ballpark Night presented by MyMichigan Health; Fireworks Loontacular

18th: Father's Day presented by P.C.U.P.S. Foundation; Post-Game Father/Child Catch on the Field; Loons Jersey Auction; Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases; Loons Reading Program Day presented by Delta College

28th: Paws and Claws

29th: Michigander Night; Thirsty Thursday™

30th: Loons Beach Towel Giveaway presented by MyMichigan Health (First 1,000 Fans); Dodgers Bluesday presented by Fisher Companies

July

1st: Marvel Super Hero™ Night with Captain America; Captain America Jersey Auction; Fireworks Loontacular

2nd: "Meat" the Team Day presented by Michigan Brand Meats; Team Photo Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans); Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases

3rd: Hometown Heroes; Loons 1 Mile Beer Run presented by Z93; Dodgers Bluesday presented by Fisher Companies

14th: Copa de la Diversión presented by MLive; Feast Friday: Fireworks Loontacular

15th: Princess and Pirate Night; Faith and Family Night; Fireworks Loontacular; Girl Scout Night

16th: Kids Club Takeover presented by MyMichigan Heath; Meijer Family Fun Day; Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases

25th: Hometown Heroes

26th: Paws and Claws

27th: Country Music Night; Ferris State University Night; Thirsty Thursday™

28th: Alpine Hat Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans); Gold Rush Game presented by KZoo Bullion; Feast Friday

29th: Nickelodeon Night with SpongeBob SquarePants presented by MyMichigan Health; SpongeBob SquarePants Jersey Auction; Fireworks Loontacular

30th: Inclusion Day presented by Corteva; Post-Game Miracle League Exhibition; Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases

August

8th: Hometown Heroes

9th: Paws and Claws

10th: Baseball Bingo Night; Thirsty Thursday™

11th: Joey Chestnut Appearance; Mossy Oak Camo Jersey Auction; Labor Union Night; Faith and Family Night, Feast Friday; Fireworks Loontacular

12th: Marvel Defenders of the Diamond™ Night with character appearance by Spiderman; Fireworks Loontacular

13th: Lou E. Loon's Birthday with PBS Kids Character Appearance presented by MyMichigan Health; Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases

22nd: Hometown Heroes

23rd: Paws and Claws

24th: Lucky Hot Dog Night; Thirsty Thursday™

25th: Copa de la Diversión presented by MLive; Greater Midland Loons Pennant 5K Race; Los Pepinillos Picantes del Norte Jersey Auction; Feast Friday; Teacher Appreciation Night

26th: Nickelodeon Night with Chase from Paw Patrol presented by MyMichigan Health; Paw Patrol Jersey Auction; Fireworks Loontacular

27th: Kids Club Takeover presented by MyMichigan Health; Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases; First Responder Day; Hope at Bat Day

29th: Hometown Heroes

30th: Paws and Claws

31st: True Crime Night; Thirsty Thursday™

September

1st: The Nine Night; Dodgers Bluesday presented by Fisher Companies; Loons Dodgers Jersey Auction; Feast Friday

2nd: Loons Hat Giveaway Presented by Fidelity Investments; Loons 1 Mile Beer Run pres by Z93; Fireworks Loontacular

3rd: Regular Season Finale; Fan Appreciation Day; Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases

*Promotions may be subject to change.

