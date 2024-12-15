Loomer Scores Twice, Stars Win Before Break

December 15, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars scored three times in the second period to defeat the Tri-City Storm, 5-2 on Saturday night at the Viaero Center.

Lincoln (17-10-0-0) snapped a four-game losing streak and moved back into a tie for second place in the Western Conference. It netted two power-play goals to snap an 0-for-15 funk over the previous four games and record its fifth game with multi man-advantage goals.

Loomer recorded his first career USHL multi-goal game to help the Stars record a stretch of five consecutive goals. His eight tallies are tied for third-most on the team.

Landon Fandel scored Tri-City's teddy bear toss goal 3:19 into the game on an impressive display of hand-eye coordination. Artemi Nizameyev's wrist shot from between the circles hit the post and ricocheted to Fandel near-post side. He gloved the puck down and batted it out of mid-air into the net.

Daniel Shlaine evened the game up with his team-high tying 10th goal of the season at the 12:59 mark of the first. His power-play tally came on a rebound opportunity at the near-post side as he slipped the puck just past goaltender Adam Dybal and Fandel for his second power-play goal and third straight game with a point.

The Stars broke through with a huge second period, tallying three times including twice 11 seconds apart. Loomer's stick was lifted at the last moment as he tried to get a shot off on the rush but kept with the play, wrapping around the cage and banking the puck off Dybal and into the net to light the lamp for a second straight day. Ethan Weber followed him up shortly after at the 9:33 mark with his first goal of the campaign. Alex Pelletier's cross-ice pass was broken up but fortuitously bounced to Weber in the high slot, who made no mistake with his wrist shot.

Dashel Oliver scored a power-play goal in the final minute of the frame on a terrific effort by Caeden Herrington. The Stars' blueliner poked the puck past one defender and dished it to his left as two more Storm skaters closed in on him and Oliver connected with a one-timer for his ninth goal and first power-play tally.

Loomer scored eight seconds into the second period during a two-on-one rush with Kade Kohanski for his fifth career USHL multi-goal game. Loomer received the pass on the right wing from his left, outwaited the defense to set up a screen of Dybal and backhanded the puck into the net.

Nizameyev netted a five-on-three power-play goal at the 15:53 mark of the third for his USHL-leading 22nd goal to break up a stretch of five straight Stars goals.

Lincoln returns to play against Tri-City Dec. 28 at the Ice Box. The puck drops at 6:05 and tickets are available at lincolnstars.com

