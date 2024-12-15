RoughRiders Sweep Weekend Series

December 15, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - After allowing the opening goal early in the first period, the Chicago Steel (7-18-2-0, 16 pts.) scored in the second frame to tie the game at one before a shorthanded goal in the third lifted the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (10-12-1-1, 22 pts.) to a 2-1 win at ImOn Ice Arena Saturday night.

Ben Yurchuk cashed in with the only Steel goal of the night that featured the first USHL point for Zach Spagnuolo with an assist. Goaltender Jack Parsons stopped 29 of 31 shots in defeat.

As they did on Friday night, the RoughRiders opened the scoring early with a tally just 1:07 into the first frame when Daniel Astapovich took advantage of a Steel defender losing an edge inside the attacking zone and tucked a shot around Parsons for a 1-0 lead.

Moments after the goal, the always-dangerous Amine Hajibi used his speed to get behind Chicago's defense on a breakaway, but Steel defenseman Hudson Gorski hustled back to disrupt the play and knock Hajibi off the puck.

The Steel tilted the ice back their way later in the period and started to test the RoughRiders when Alex Hage created a solid chance in the slot that was turned aside by Cedar Rapids goaltender AJ Reyelts.

Just after the midway point of the first, the RoughRiders went to their first power play that featured a handful of shots from Hajibi from the left circle, but Parsons stopped each one to help kill the penalty and keep the Steel within one.

Chicago had more strong looks later in the first including a between-the-legs attempt by Ryder Betzold after an offensive zone faceoff win that was shut down by Reyelts.

Defenseman Reid Conn added one more look with under a minute to play in the period on a shot from below the right circle that forced Reyelts to make a stop.

Shots were even at seven after the opening frame.

The Steel mirrored the quick strike delivered by the RoughRiders in the first with an early goal of their own to open the second period and tie the game.

Following a victorious puck battle, Spagnuolo sent a long pass to Yurchuk to send him on a breakaway and finish with a nifty backhand score to knot the game up at one.

Spagnuolo recorded the lone assist on the goal for his first USHL point.

The goal provided a resounding shot to the arm for the Steel, as they maintained lengthy zone time following Yurchuk's goal and held a lead in the shots department.

In the late moments of the second, Chicago saw a rare four-on-one chance following a Cedar Rapids turnover but couldn't get a shot away.

The RoughRiders came close to earning their lead back when Jason Musa got loose on a mini-breakaway with Reid Conn on his back, who was called for an interference minor.

The Steel went shorthanded twice in the middle frame and killed each penalty off.

Cedar Rapids was handed its first penalty of the game near the end of the second period which gave Chicago over a minute of power play time with fresh ice to open the third.

The trend of fast tallies continued into the third period when Kole Hyles finished off a cross-crease two-on-one feed from Astapovich for a shorthanded goal that made it 2-1 RoughRiders.

With under five minutes left in regulation, the Steel sent a flurry of shots toward Reyelts, but the RoughRiders blocked the shooting lanes, and Reyelts made one final stop to end the sequence.

The Steel pulled Parsons in one final attempt to tie the game but came up empty, with Hyles' shorthanded goal standing as the difference.

The Steel will rest up during the league-wide holiday break before returning to home ice to host the USA Hockey NTDP U17s on Friday, December 27 at 7:05 pm featuring Concessions Specials including $2 Hot Dogs and $3 Beers.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, December 27 vs. USA Hockey NTDP U17 (7:05 pm CT)
Saturday, December 28 vs. USA Hockey NTDP U17 (6:05 pm CT) | Chicago Blackhawks Night featuring Chris Chelios
Friday, January 3 at Sioux Falls Stampede (7:05 pm CT)

United States Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2024

