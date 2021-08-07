Lookouts Win 11-1 over Trash Pandas

The Chattanooga Lookouts used a seven-run fourth inning to defeat the Rockey City Trash Pandas, 11-1.

Starting pitcher Connor Curlis only allowed two hits in his four innings of work. Michael Byrne followed with a scoreless inning and Randy Wynne finished the game with four shutout innings. Wynne's effort earned him his first career save.

Offensively the Lookouts bats started slow, scoring one run in the second, but came to life in the bottom of the fourth. That inning they scored seven runs including a two-run home run by Wilson Garcia that traveled over 400 feet. Two innings later Byrd Tenerowicz hit a two-run homer of his own to increase the Lookouts lead to 10-1. They scored their final run of the day in the 8th inning on a ground ball by Lorenzo Cedrola.

In the win, Drew Mount singled and walked to extend his Lookouts on-base streak to 23 games.

Tomorrow, the Lookouts send Ricky Salinas to the mound on Used Car Night presented by TVFCU and Zoo Night presented by the Chattanooga Zoo. Game time is 7:15 p.m.

