Daniel, Didder, and Doubles in a 14-2 Win

August 7, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TN - Starting pitcher Davis Daniel tossed eight innings of shutout baseball, and the Rocket City Trash Pandas posted their largest number of runs (14) and margin of victory (12) in a 14-2 rout of the Chattanooga Lookouts in front of 3,803 fans Saturday evening at AT&T Field. Rocket City, owners of the most home runs in AA-South and the second-most in AA, did their work without the benefit of a four-bagger.

The Trash Pandas began the curb-stomping with three in the second inning. Designated hitter David MacKinnon was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame, then went to third on a single to left center from rightfielder Izzy Wilson. After that, the Trash Pandas pulled off a double steal with Wilson taking second and MacKinnon bolting for home on the throw. It was the second time this season Rocket City pulled off the double steal of home giving the Trash Pandas a 1-0 lead.

Later in the inning, after a walk to first baseman Mitch Nay put runners at first and second, shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder lined a single to left to score Wilson and advance Nay to second. A strikeout and walk would load the bases with one out before third baseman Luis Aviles Jr. lifted a sacrifice fly to left to bring in Nay and give the Trash Pandas a 3-0 lead.

Rocket City would add three more runs in the third. With runners at first and second, Didder ripped a double to left to score both men. Didder then came in on a double from catcher Anthony Mulrine to left and Rocket City led 6-0.

The Trash Pandas scored another trio of runs in the seventh. With one out, two singles and a fielder's choice loaded the bases. Mulrine stood in next and lumberjacked a bases-clearing double down the leftfield line to bring the score to 9-0.

Rocket City picked up five more in the ninth as a bases loaded walk to leftfielder Orlando Martinez, RBI singles by Davis and Nay, an RBI fielder's choice from MacKinnon, and an RBI double off the bat of Wilson did the trick as the Trash Pandas owned a 14-0 lead.

Chattanooga responded with two in the bottom-half to break up the shutout. Centerfielder Lorenzo Cedrola lifted a sacrifice fly to left, and first baseman Yoel Yanqui scored on a wild pitch for the only two Lookouts' runs.

The Trash Pandas pounded out 15 hits, including five doubles and 10 singles. Didder finished 3-6 with a double, three RBI, and two runs scored, while Mulrine went 2-4 with four RBI, two doubles and a run. Wilson chipped in with a 3-4 effort on a double, RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base. Nay was 3-5 with three singles, an RBI and two runs. Aviles registered a 2-5 night with a sac fly, double and a run scored. Davis finished 2-5 with two singles, an RBI and a run.

Chattanooga had only four hits in the game as Cedrola went 1-3 with a single and sac fly.

Getting the win was Davis (1-2) who allowed only three hits, which was all the baserunners he allowed in his eight-shutout innings of work. The former Auburn Tiger also struck out 11 and walked none in getting his first win as a Trash Panda.

Taking the loss for the Lookouts was starting pitcher Ricky Salinas (4-6) who allowed six earned runs on five hits over three innings with five strikeouts. Seven Chattanooga pitchers combined to walk nine Trash Pandas for the game.

The Trash Pandas (40-40) will wrap up their series tomorrow against the Lookouts (41-39). First pitch is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. CT. The game can be heard on 103.9 FM THE UMP and SportsRadio 730 AM with Josh Caray on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from August 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.