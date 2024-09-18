Lookouts Trainer Josh Hobson Named Southern League Trainer of the Year

September 18, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -The Chattanooga Lookouts are proud to announce that Josh Hobson, the team's athletic trainer, has been named the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS) Trainer of the Year for the Southern League. This prestigious accolade highlights Hobson's exceptional dedication, expertise, and impact in the field of athletic training. Hobson is now eligible for the PBATS National Trainer of the Year Award.

2024 marked Hobson's first season with the Chattanooga Lookouts, and his eighth season as a full-time athletic trainer within the Cincinnati Reds' organization. Prior to joining the Lookouts, Hobson served as the athletic trainer for the Dayton Dragons in 2023 and the Dayton Tortugas in 2022 where he earned the Florida State League Trainer of the Year award.

Hobson's career began in 2015 with an internship at the Billings Mustangs, followed by a seasonal position at the Reds' Dominican Republic training complex in 2016. He transitioned to a full-time role there in 2017. In 2018, he worked with the Billings Mustangs once again and continued with the Greeneville Reds in 2019. Although he was set to work with the rookie league Billings in 2020, the season was unfortunately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A graduate of the University of Evansville with a bachelor's degree in athletic training and the University of Akron with a master's degree in sports administration, Hobson brings a blend of academic achievement and practical experience to his role. He currently resides in Courtland, KS.

Hobson will be honored at the PBATS annual meeting later this year. The Chattanooga Lookouts extend their heartfelt congratulations to Josh Hobson for this well-deserved accolade and look forward to his continued contributions to the team's success.

