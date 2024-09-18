Shuckers Fall in Game One of SLDS to Biscuits

September 18, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Ernesto Martinez Jr. of the Biloxi Shuckers at bat

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Carlos Hurtado) Ernesto Martinez Jr. of the Biloxi Shuckers at bat(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Carlos Hurtado)

BILOXI, MS - In their first playoff game in 1,829 days, the Biloxi Shuckers (0-1) fell to the Montgomery Biscuits (1-0), 9-2, at Keesler Federal Park on Tuesday night in game one of the Southern League Division Series. With the loss, the Shuckers must win on Thursday in game two to keep their season alive and force a winner-take-all game three on Friday.

The Biscuits jumped out to a 3-0 lead four batters in when Dominic Keegan lifted a three-run blast to right-center. Later in the inning, Brayden Taylor brought home Xavier Isaac from first with a double and the throw sailed into the dugout, scoring Taylor and making it 5-0 after a half-inning. The Biscuits expanded the lead to 6-0 with a solo home run from Tanner Murray in the fourth. In the bottom half of the inning, Ernesto Martinez Jr. crushed a 442-foot home run down the right field line, off the bat at 109 MPH, to get the Shuckers on the board.

The Biscuits got the run back in the fifth with an RBI single from Dru Baker, making it 7-1. Murray struck again in the eighth with his second home run of the game, making it 8-1. The Biscuits scored their final run of the night in the ninth with an RBI single from Baker. In the bottom half of the ninth, Zavier Warren smashed a solo home run off the scoreboard in right, making it 9-2.

Sean Hunley (1-0) earned the win after seven strikeouts over five innings while Shuckers' starter Tate Kuehner (0-1) took the loss.

After a travel day on Wednesday, the series will resume with game two at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. K.C. Hunt (1-2, 2.20) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Yoniel Curet (4-0, 1.75) for the Biscuits. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 18, 2024

Shuckers Fall in Game One of SLDS to Biscuits - Biloxi Shuckers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.