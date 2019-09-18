Lookouts Release 2020 Schedule

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced their 2020 schedule. On Thursday, April 9, the Lookouts will make their season debut when the 2019 Southern League Champion Jackson Generals come to town for Opening Day at AT&T Field! Opening Day will be the team's first Thirsty Thursday of the season and will be capped off with the first postgame fireworks show of the year!

In total 2020 will feature 10 Thirsty Thursdays, 12 Fireworks Fridays and 10 Saturdays. The Lookouts will continue to offer great family friendly promotions including Autograph Sundays, Kids Eat Free Mondays, and Kids Run the Bases after every single Lookouts home game.

After the opening stretch of games fans will have plenty of chances to catch the team in April as they host a 10-game series to close out the first month. In May, the team will play 10 home contests including a 5-game slate over Memorial Day Weekend, May 22-25. The team's home first half wraps up on Monday, June 15 with the All-Star Break set for June 22-24.

The second half of the season begins with a nine-game homestand on Thursday, June 25 that culminates with the team's annual Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza on Friday, July 3. The team's home schedule wraps up on Tuesday, September 1.

The Lookouts full slate of 2020 promotions and game times will be released at a later date. For more information on how to secure your seats to the season's best games call the Lookouts' ticket office at 423-267-4TIX.

