Fans select 'Trash Pandas' in online vote

September 18, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release





MADISON, Alabama -- North Alabama's baseball fans have spoken!

Following a three-month, record-breaking community Name the Team process, BallCorps, LLC, owner of the Southern League baseball franchise to be relocated from Mobile to Madison, Alabama for the 2020 season, has announced the team will be named the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

On BallCorps' website, NorthAlabamaBaseball.com, 28,560 nominations and votes were recorded in three rounds since the stadium groundbreaking June 9. According to Brandiose of San Diego, the Minor League Baseball industry's premiere branding partner, this represents - by far - the largest community participation in a Name the Team contest in the history of Minor League Baseball.

Trash Pandas was nominated by Matthew Higley of Lacey's Spring, Alabama on June 19. Mr. Higley will receive two box seats for the first five years of play in Madison and will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Trash Pandas home game in 2020.

Trash Pandas dominated both rounds of voting. In the round of ten, Trash Pandas received 41.37% of the votes. The second-place name (ThunderSharks) received 13.81%. In the round of five, Trash Pandas received 44.75%, to second-place ThunderShark's 19.25%. Moon Possums was third (12.57%); Space Chimps fourth (12.05%); and, Comet Jockeys was fifth (11.38%).

The regional identifier was also chosen by the community. More than 250 fans suggested Rocket City during the nominating round. The identifier was put to a vote during the round of ten; and, out of 13,559 votes, 67.4% chose Rocket City, over North Alabama (18.09%) and Madison (14.51%).

Trash Pandas, slang for raccoon, was included in the original ten nominations following several Brandioseled focus groups in Madison and Huntsville. The ballot descriptor read: Our community is known for engineering, and no creature in our galaxy is as smart, creative, determined and ingenious a problem solver - dedicated to the challenge at hand - as our local raccoons!

The popularity of Minor League Baseball brands, is best indicated by the amount of licensed merchandise purchased by fans. The top sellers list, year-after-year, includes numerous Brandiose-branded teams including the El Paso Chihuahuas, Hartford Yard Goats, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Lehigh Valley IronPigs, New Orleans Baby Cakes, Reading Fightin Phils, Omaha Storm Chasers, and Frisco RoughRiders.

Brandiose is currently working with BallCorps on logo designs for the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Logos and merchandise will be unveiled on Saturday, October 27 at a free community celebration starting at 6:00 pm at Dublin Park in Madison. The event will feature a free concert by popular Huntsville band Dirt Circus and a fireworks extravaganza, as well as the first opportunity for fans to purchase official licensed Rocket City Trash Panda merchandise.

BallCorps is also announcing the opening of a merchandise store next to the Apple Store at Bridge Street in Huntsville on November 12. On Saturday, November 17 at 9:00 am, BallCorps will begin taking season ticket deposits at $250.00 per seat at its Bridge Street location. Seat locations will be allotted on a firstcome, first-served basis for those making deposits. More information on the Bridge Street store and season ticket policy will be forthcoming in coming weeks.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 18, 2019

Fans select 'Trash Pandas' in online vote - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.