Lookouts Lose Close Contest to Smokies, 5-4

The Chattanooga Lookouts fall short in a game filled with miscues by both sides. In the 5-4 loss, the teams combined for seven errors, two by the Smokies and five by the Lookouts.

Tennessee jumped out to another early lead tonight, scoring three runs before the bottom of the fourth inning. In that inning, Chattanooga had two runners on for Byrd Tenerowicz who knocked in two runs on a double down the left-field line.

In the fifth inning, they tied it on a Lorenzo Cedrola sacrifice fly. The game remained knotted up until the seventh inning. After a single and an error, two Smokies runs scored on a throwing error to give them the 5-3 lead.

The Lookouts were able to pull closer when Mariel Bautista belted an RBI double, but their rally fell short.

Tomorrow, RHP Hunter Greene (3-0, 1.69 ERA) aims to go to 4-0 when he faces off against RHP Matt Swarmer (0-0, 2.65).

