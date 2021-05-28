Eighth Inning Double Leads Barons to Victory

The Birimingham Barons turn solid pitching into a win against the Montgomery Biscuits 3-2 Saturday night before a crowd of 4,784 at Regions Field. The Barons scored single runs in three innings to get enough runs for the win.

Starting pitcher Blake Battenfield (3-0, 0.90) tossed five innings giving up only one run on four hits with no walks along with his three strikeouts gets the win. Kyle Kubat gets the four inning save, his first of the season, pitching four innings, giving up only one run on three hits with with no walks along with seven strikeouts.

Birmingham (11-6) started quickly in the game in the first inning on a Zack Granite home run. It was his fourth of the season and the Barons led 1-0. In the bottom of the third inning, Micker Adolfo singled to center and scored Ti'Quan Forbes. With the run, the Barons led 2-0.

Montgomery (7-9) scored on a Seaver Whalen ground out scoring Dillon Paulson. The Biscuits cut the Barons lead to 2-1 in the fourth inning.

The Barons scored again in the bottom of the eighth inning on a Adolfo RBI double scoring Romy Gonzalez. The Barons led 3-1. The Biscuits scored their last run on a Paulson ground out and Jake Palomaki scored from third base to make it 3-2 Barons.

Adolfo went 2-for-3 with two RBI's in the win. Craig Dedelow his his sixth double of the season.

