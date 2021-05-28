Trash Pandas Even Series with 6-2 Win over Barons

MADISON, Alabama - In one of their most complete games of the season, the Rocket City Trash Pandas got timely hits at the plate to back a strong pitching performance in a 6-2 win over the Birmingham Barons in front of an electric crowd of 6,520 on Friday night at Toyota Field.

The Barons were able to strike first for the second consecutive game, this time on JJ Muno's RBI single to right off Trash Pandas starter Cooper Criswell in the top of the third.

Rocket City responded to tie the game in the bottom of the frame on an RBI single from Gavin Cecchini. An inning later, the Trash Pandas rallied for the lead. Mitch Nay led off by reaching second on an error. Michael Cruz followed by looping a soft line drive into right for a base hit to score Nay from second. Ray-Patrick Didder laced a single of his own before Orlando Martinez plated both Cruz and Didder with a line-drive single to put Rocket City up 4-1.

In the fifth, the Trash Pandas loaded the bases with one out in a bid to add to the lead. Didder hustled down the line to beat the play at first for an RBI fielder's choice to score Nay. Martinez then laced a double down the left field line to make it a five-run game at 6-1.

That was more than enough support for Criswell and the Trash Pandas pitching staff. After giving up the run in the third, the right-hander rebounded to record two strikeouts in a scoreless fourth and worked around a hit-by-pitch in the fifth.

A one-out walk to Micker Adolfo ended Criswell's start. Former Baron Tyler Danish entered for the Trash Pandas and induced a pair of ground outs to end the inning.

Over 5.1 innings, Criswell (W, 2-2) gave up just the one earned run on five hits with one walk and eight strikeouts earn the victory. The strong outing marks the third consecutive start where Criswell has given up just one run.

Danish continued the gem on the mound by working out of a bases loaded jam with one out in the seventh to hold the five-run lead. Jameson Fisher got a run back for the Barons with a solo home run to right in the top of the eighth, but the visitors would get no closer as Danish finished the win with a clean ninth.

Danish (S, 1) earned the save by giving up just the one run on two hits over 3.2 innings with six strikeouts in his second appearance for Rocket City.

At the plate, Martinez led the way by going 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI while Stefanic also was 3-for-5 with three singles. Nay also added a pair of hits and two runs scored as the Trash Pandas evened their series with the Barons.

The Trash Pandas (10-12) and Barons (14-8) meet for the fifth time on Saturday night. First pitch from Toyota Field is set for 6:35 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV.

