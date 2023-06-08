Lookouts Come From Behind to Win 4-3

June 8, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts scored three unanswered runs in their 4-3 win over the Birmingham Barons. Both Nick Northcut and Alex McGarry belted homers in the win.

Birminham struck first on a Bryan Ramos RBI single to bring home Jose Rodriguez. Chattanooga answered quickly with an RBI single by McGarry.

In the fourth, a two-run double by Ben Norman gave the Barons the lead. Spot-starter Carson Spiers only allowed two earned runs in his 3.1 innings. The rest of the Lookouts bullpen shut the door combining for 12 strikeouts over 5.2 shutout innings.

After the Barons took the lead, Nick Northcut cut the lead down to one on a solo home run. McGarry tied it up in the sixth on a homer of his own. In the seventh Northcut struck again, smacking a double. Two straight walks loaded the bases, and the winning run came on a walk by Blake Dunn.

In the ninth Donovan Benoit entered the game and struck out the side to earn his first save of the season.

Tomorrow the Lookouts will take the field as the Chattanooga Choo-Choos on Negro League Appreciation Night sponsored by the Bessie Smith Cultural Center and Food City.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.