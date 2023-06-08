Rocket City Comes Back Late to Beat Tennessee 7-6

June 8, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







MADISON, AL- The Trash Pandas struck first in the opening inning on a 2-RBI single with the bases loaded by former Smokie Tyler Payne. That was Payne's first at-bat with Rocket City and his first time playing in the Angels organization. The Trash Pandas got back on the board in the second inning on an RBI ground out by Kyren Paris to make it 3-0 Rocket City.

The Smokies erased the shutout with a 428 foot bomb off the bat of Haydn McGeary to make it 3-1 Rocket City in the fourth. With the bases loaded in the sixth inning, Rocket City reliever Kelvin Caceres balked to score Owen Caissie and make it a one run ballgame.

After singles from Pete Crow-Armstrong and Luis Vazquez, Caissie walked with the bases full to score Caleb Knight and tie the game up at three apiece. The next batter for Tennessee, McGeary smoked a line drive single into center field, scoring two runs and taking a 5-3 lead. A little later on, Smokies third baseman BJ Murray poked a seeing eye single into right field, scoring the fourth run of the inning and taking a 6-3 advantage after seven innings.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Trash Pandas Kevin Maitan hit an infield single to make it 6-4. The next batter for Rocket City, Ryan Aguilar hit a 398 foot two run home run to right center field, tying the ballgame up at six. Later in the inning, the Trash Pandas took a 7-6 lead on a fielders choice and an interference error by Smokies third baseman BJ Murray to score Bryce Teodosio.

Rocket City closer Kolton Ingram suffered a two out base hit in the ninth inning, but forced a game ending ground out to preserve the comeback for Rocket City. The Trash Pandas took game three by a final of 7-6, and with the Chattanooga Lookouts win versus Birmingham, the Smokies are now just .5 game ahead of first place in the Southern League North. The series continues tomorrow with a 7:35 ET start. Listen here: http://milb.streamguys1.com/tennessee.

Southern League Stories from June 8, 2023

