Lookouts Announce 2022 Schedule with Game Times

January 6, 2022 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced their 2022 schedule with game times. On Friday, April 8, the Lookouts will make their season debut when they head on the road to take on the Tennessee Smokies. Four days later the team heads home to kick off their 2022 season against the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday, April 12 at 7:15 p.m.

The full schedule features 69 total home games including 11 Thursdays, 12 Fridays, and 12 Saturdays. This season marks the return of Fireworks Fridays, starting on April 15 and ending on September 16. The Lookouts will also have two additional postgame Fireworks Shows over Independence Day Weekend. For the first time, the Lookouts will shoot off fireworks on July 1, July 2, and cap off the weekend with the team's annual Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza on Sunday, July 3 at 6:15 p.m. In total, 2022 features a total of 14 postgame fireworks shows.

The team has also announced that Tuesday - Saturday games this season will start at 7:15 p.m. and Sunday games (excluding July 3) will start at 2:15 p.m. This year the Lookouts will also have a day game on Wednesday, June 15 at 12:15 p.m.

The Lookouts full slate of 2022 promotions will be released later this year. For more information on how to secure your seats to the season's best games call the Lookouts' ticket office at 423-267-4TIX.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from January 6, 2022

Lookouts Announce 2022 Schedule with Game Times - Chattanooga Lookouts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.