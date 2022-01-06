Marlins Fan Fest "Fish Fest" Comes to Pensacola January 15

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Miami Marlins will host the first annual Fish Fest at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday, January 15 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM. The fan fest event will bring Miami Marlins guests to Pensacola to meet and greet fans, sign autographs, and participate in question and answer sessions as the Blue Wahoos look forward to their 10th season in downtown Pensacola in 2022.

"We're very excited to spend a day at the ballpark with the best fans in baseball," team president Jonathan Griffith said. "Our team is very grateful to the Marlins for their dedication to our community and their eagerness to join us in hosting a fun, family-friendly event for fans of all ages at our stadium."

The event is free to the public, and fans will have the opportunity to get autographs from and attend Q&A sessions with Marlins prospects, shop for exclusive ballpark souvenirs at the team's yard sale, and get a behind-the-scenes tour of the ballpark. Fans attending the event will also be the first to learn about exciting new additions to the ballpark experience at Blue Wahoos Stadium in 2022.

The line-up of Marlins guests attending the event will be released to fans in the week leading up to the event on Blue Wahoos social media accounts and at BlueWahoos.com. Tickets to the event are free and can be secured at BlueWahoos.com.

