Lookouts Announce 2020 Coaching Staff

November 13, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release





CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Cincinnati Reds have announced that Ricky Gutierrez will manage the Chattanooga Lookouts for the upcoming 2020 season. Joining Gutierrez will be pitching coach Seth Etherton, hitting coach Daryle Ward, and bench coach Lenny Harris.

Gutierrez comes to Chattanooga after spending the last two seasons as the manager of the Daytona Tortugas. In Daytona, Gutierrez compiled a record of 135-134 and led the Tortugas to the Florida State League Championship Game in 2018. Prior to coaching, Gutierrez enjoyed a 12-year major league career.

Joining Gutierrez on staff as the team's pitching coach is former Lookouts pitcher Seth Etherton. Etherton spent 2002 and 2004 in Chattanooga and posted a combined record of 4-2 with a 1.80 ERA. After his playing career, Etherton served as the pitching coach for the University of San Francisco. In 2016, he joined the Reds organization as the pitching coach for the Billings Mustangs and spent the previous two seasons with the Dayton Dragons.

Hitting coach Daryle Ward will be returning for his second season with the Lookouts. Last year Chattanooga finished the year leading the league in team batting average (.259) and were second in on-base percentage (.332) and OPS (.719).

Rounding out the coaching staff is bench coach Lenny Harris. Harris is entering his fourth season with the Reds organization after spending 2019 in Daytona. Harris has been coaching since 2008 and prior to that played 18 major league seasons. The former Reds player finished his career as Major League Baseball's all-time pinch-hit leader with 212.

Gutierrez's first game as manager takes place at home on April 9 when the Lookouts face off against the Jackson Generals at 6:15 p.m. at AT&T Field. To secure your seats to the season's best games, call the Lookouts ticket office today at 423-267-4TIX.

