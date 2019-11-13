Generals Announce Game Times for 2020 Season

November 13, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks have released the start times for all 70 home games during the 2020 season, including start times for the Southern League Home Run Derby and All-Star Game.

New to the Generals schedule are 6:35 pm start times on all Monday through Saturday games beginning in June and running through the end of the season. During April and May, Monday through Saturday games will begin at the standard 6:05 pm time. Sunday contests will begin at 2:05 pm over the first half of the season and push back to 6:35 pm starting in July. The Generals will also host three 11:05 am starts (Thurs. 4/16, Wed. 4/29, Thurs. 5/7) as well as a 12:05 pm contest on Tuesday, May 19th.

"We are very excited for the upcoming 2020 season. In addition to the 52nd Southern League All-Star Game, we are thrilled to host a full schedule of games that are sure to excite our fan base," said Generals GM Marcus Sabata. "One key change will be moving our evening game times beginning in June from 6:05 pm to 6:35 pm. We feel that this will allow for a bit more cooling off during the hot West Tennessee summer, as well as allowing our fans more time to head to the games after work. We look forward to another championship caliber season in 2020."

The times for the 52nd Southern League All-Star Game have also been announced as the event heads to The Ballpark at Jackson in 2020. The Home-Run Derby tees off at 6:35 pm on June 22nd with the All-Star Game to follow at 6:35 pm on June 23rd.

Main gates open at 5:00 pm for all 6:05 pm and 6:35 pm games and 1:00 pm for all 2:05 pm start times. Season ticket holders can enter The Ballpark a half hour early beginning at 4:30 pm on Monday through Saturday and 12:30 pm on Sundays.

The Generals kick off their 2020 home slate on April 15th with a five-game series hosting the Birmingham Barons and will celebrate with the first of 12 post-game fireworks shows on Saturday, April 18th.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from November 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.