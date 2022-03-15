Lookouts & the Bessie Smith Cultural Center Announce Negro League Appreciation Weekend

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts and the Bessie Smith Cultural Center announce Negro League Appreciation Weekend at AT&T Field in partnership with Food City and TVFCU. This two-day celebration will take place on Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28 during the Lookouts games against the Birmingham Barons. On Friday night the team will shoot off postgame fireworks and on Saturday the team will give out commemorative seat cushions to the first 1,000 fans in attendance.

"We are excited and incredibly thankful for Food City and TVFCU for their support of this historic weekend at AT&T Field," said Paula Wilkes, President of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. "It is important to honor the incredible legacy of the Negro Leagues and be able to share their story with the Chattanooga community."

On Negro League Appreciation Weekend, the Lookouts will wear Chattanooga Choo-Choos jerseys to honor the minor league Negro League team that played at Engel Stadium from 1940 - 1946. The Barons will don the jerseys of the Birmingham Black Barons who were members of the inaugural Negro Southern League in 1920.

The two games between the Choo-Choos and the Black Barons will also feature appearances from former Negro League players. On each night the Negro League alumni will be honored and available for autographs during the game.

Tickets for Negro League Appreciation Weekend are on sale now at Lookouts.com! The rest of the Lookouts 2022 promotional slate will be released on Wednesday, March 16. For more information on how to secure your seats to the season's best games, including the team's home opener on April 12, call the Lookouts' ticket office at 423-267-4TIX.

