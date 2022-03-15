Single Game Tickets on Sale Friday at 3 PM

March 15, 2022 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL - Mississippi Braves single-game tickets for the 2022 season go on sale to the general public Friday, March 18 at 3:00 pm. Fans can purchase tickets to all 69 home games at mississippibraves.com/tickets by calling the box office at 888-BRAVES4 or via Ticketmaster. All fans are strongly encouraged to manage their tickets through their mobile devices.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to guarantee their seat and save from the day-of-game price. The M-Braves are entering their 17th season at Trustmark Park in 2022.

Advanced ticket prices for all regular-season games are as follows:

Club Level - $25

Diamond Level - $15

Field Level - $10

GA/Reserved - $7

Grass Berm - $5

**All ticket levels increase for day-of-game sales**

Opening Day for the Mississippi Braves is Friday, April 8, at 6:35 pm against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park. Fans can guarantee their seat with 2022 season tickets. Also currently available are flex plans, group tickets, suite nights, and sponsorship opportunities. View ticket options HERE. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.

