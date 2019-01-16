Looiegrams On-Sale Today

January 16, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release





Looking for something special to get your Valentine this year? Send them a Looiegram, delivered personally by Looie the Lookout. Looiegram deliveries will be available from 10am - 4pm on either Wednesday, February 13 or Thursday, February 14.

This year the team is offering three different packages, each uniquely tailored to someone special in your life. All three packages come with a beautiful rose and are just $34 each.

The packages available are the Ladies Package (2 Lower Box Seat Vouchers,1 Adjustable Baseball Cap, 1 License Plate Frame), Gentlemen Package (2 Lower Box Sear Vouchers, 1 Lookouts Koozie, 1 Adjustable Baseball Cap) and Kids Package (2 Lower Box Seat Vouchers, 1 Lookouts Mini Bat & Foam Ball, 1 Kids Adjustable Baseball Cap).

Looie will deliver packages to any residence, work place or school within a 10 mile radius of AT&T Field. Please make sure your Valentine will be at the delivery location during the times you specify to ensure delivery. If no one is available to accept the package the sender will be notified and the package will be available for pickup in the Team Store at AT&T Field.

To make reservations fill out the order form completely and return it to Graham Hartman by Wednesday, February 8. You may send the form via email to ghartman@lookouts.com or fax it to 423-267-4258.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from January 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.