Minnesota Twins Caravan to Visit Pensacola January 31

Pensacola, FL - The Minnesota Twins will visit Pensacola on Thursday, January 31 to celebrate their new affiliation with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos during the first ever Twins Winter Caravan Pensacola. Minnesota Twins guests including general manager Thad Levine, director of minor league operations Jeremy Zoll, Blue Wahoos manager Ramon Borrego, and pitching prospects Tyler Wells and Devin Smeltzer will join fans at the Studer Community Institute in downtown Pensacola from 5:00-7:00 PM for a family-friendly evening of meet and greets, question and answer sessions, autographs, ballpark food, and special announcements from the Wahoos. Local authors Scott Brown and John Appleyard will also be in attendance, presenting on Pensacola's unique and historical legacy within the game of baseball. The event is free to the public.

In addition to the meet and greet and autograph opportunities, fans will have the chance to sample new concessions offerings that will be available at Blue Wahoos Stadium in 2019 and be the first to hear exciting announcements including the Blue Wahoos 2019 Promotional Schedule. Thanks to generous donations by the Minnesota Twins, fans will have the chance to take home Twins apparel and autographed memorabilia through door prizes and a silent auction to benefit the Studer Community Institute. Brand new Blue Wahoos and Minnesota Twins co-branded apparel will be available for sale to fans for the first time at the event.

The Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan is one of the longest running and most extensive team caravans in professional sports, bringing Twins players and personalities to numerous stops in over 40 communities throughout the Midwest during the month of January. The Studer Community Institute is located at 220 West Garden Street in downtown Pensacola. More information about the Twins Winter Caravan Pensacola can be found on the BlueWahoos.com. The event is free to the public, but advance registration is required. Free tickets to the event can be secured through the Blue Wahoos website.

